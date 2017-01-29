Pickup Truck Driver Gets Stranded On Jetty In Front of Pacific Ocean

Nature has some powerful forces at its disposal, and the Pacific Ocean is not something you can play with whenever you like.





Usually, people ignore warnings from lifeguards or other authorities responsible for human safety in the water, but ignorance can go further.



The latest example of a Darwin-defying disobedience comes from the North Coast of



The latter is the second-largest enclosed bay in the entire state, but it is renowned for being the largest protected body of water on the West Coast between San Francisco Bay and Puget Sound, according to Wikipedia.



For an unknown reason, the driver ventured on the walkway in what appears to be an attempt to get a front-row seat of the waves that rose in excess of 19 feet that morning.



No matter how well prepared your off-road vehicle is for the elements, you cannot drive it on the water with the same tires it uses on the road, and this driver was not equipped at all, as



Minutes into his unintentional suicide drive, he became stranded, and bystanders had the inspiration to call 911 and alert them that a guy is going to get killed by Mother Nature.



An ocean lover and photographer named Tyler Whiteside filmed the man as he was headed for a horrible death by drowning. Fortunately for the unnamed man, the U.S. Coast Guard flew in a



The helicopter arrived after rescuers had concluded it was too dangerous to attempt to save the man on land or on water, which is an example of why nobody should ever do what this guy did. Keep your car away from the Ocean, and stay off the beach when the sea is restless.



