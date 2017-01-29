autoevolution

Pickup Truck Driver Gets Stranded On Jetty In Front of Pacific Ocean

 
29 Jan 2017, 17:19 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Nature has some powerful forces at its disposal, and the Pacific Ocean is not something you can play with whenever you like.
Any ocean can be dangerous, and this is a known fact. Things get especially rough when authorities warn people to stay away from the water, but some guys just don’t get the message.

Usually, people ignore warnings from lifeguards or other authorities responsible for human safety in the water, but ignorance can go further.

The latest example of a Darwin-defying disobedience comes from the North Coast of California, where a man drove an older Nissan pickup truck on the North jetty of Humboldt Bay.

The latter is the second-largest enclosed bay in the entire state, but it is renowned for being the largest protected body of water on the West Coast between San Francisco Bay and Puget Sound, according to Wikipedia.

For an unknown reason, the driver ventured on the walkway in what appears to be an attempt to get a front-row seat of the waves that rose in excess of 19 feet that morning.

No matter how well prepared your off-road vehicle is for the elements, you cannot drive it on the water with the same tires it uses on the road, and this driver was not equipped at all, as Jalopnik observes.

Minutes into his unintentional suicide drive, he became stranded, and bystanders had the inspiration to call 911 and alert them that a guy is going to get killed by Mother Nature.

An ocean lover and photographer named Tyler Whiteside filmed the man as he was headed for a horrible death by drowning. Fortunately for the unnamed man, the U.S. Coast Guard flew in a helicopter to rescue him to safety.

The helicopter arrived after rescuers had concluded it was too dangerous to attempt to save the man on land or on water, which is an example of why nobody should ever do what this guy did. Keep your car away from the Ocean, and stay off the beach when the sea is restless.

helicopter California rescue pickup truck stranded Pacific Ocean USA
press release
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our NISSAN Testdrives:

2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 Nissan Maxima78
2016 Nissan Juke Nismo RS62
2016 Nissan GT-R81
2015 Nissan Pulsar67
2014 NISSAN Qashqai77
2014 NISSAN 370Z Roadster69
NISSAN Patrol66
NISSAN GT-R 79
NISSAN Juke65