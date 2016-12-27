Peugeot 3008 Commercial Is About Amplifying Your Senses

autoevolution

The second-generation 3008 crossover could be the most profitable car Peugeot has ever made, the first to take full advantage of customer expectations. Not surprisingly, that means big budget commercials are being used to draw sales from the VW Tiguan as fast as possible.
The UK ad is called "Amplify Your Senses," and it's similar to what we've seen when the 308 came out. The i-Cockpit system helps the driver keep his eyes on the road and away from distraction. And they threw every kind of distraction at him: fire, lighting, CGI animals... CGI animals dodging fire.

The Peugeot i-Cockpit is a unique driving environment. Driving feels so instinctive that you feel at home with the world around him," the narrator says.

To carry the message, Peugeot enlisted the help of British actor Peter Mullan, whom we've seen in everything from Hercules to Braveheart. He was also the voice of the Peugeot 308 ads, setting the tone for a more serious, less "French" Peugeot.

The 3008 undoubtedly has a concept car interior, which shines through in the ad, even though it's only displayed for a few seconds. The Tiguan has a 12.3-inch digital dash too, but Peugeot used better graphics. We're still not fans of the backward speedometer, but what can you do.

The colorful graphics on the instrument panel can be adapted to give a variety of display modes including:
  • 'Dials' mode, a classic view to replicate the analog set-up of most modern cars.
  • 'Navigation' mode turns the dials on their sides to a 'roller' format, 3D navigation with instructions fill the centre of the display.
  • 'Driving' mode with 'roller' format dials and driver assistance information.

The 3008's second screen is an 8-inch one used to access the automatic dual zone climate control, digital radio, Mirrorsceen with Apple CarPlayand MirrorLink or 3D satellite navigation with TomTom live updates on Allure version and above.



