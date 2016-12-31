Pantless Canadian Man Arrested In Florida After Joyriding Luggage Vehicle

Joyriding is a crime, and we think we have found the most senseless perpetrator in the history of the Internet.





Evidently, safety norms prevent airline employees from allowing any passenger to sit in the designated place for the crew, but the man would not budge.



Airport employees were summoned, and the guy was removed from the flight. Usually, this would have ended with a lengthy discussion with security staff at the



However, the Canadian got out of the service elevator that was carrying him along with the airport employee that removed him from the flight, and he continued his unusual behavior by removing his pants. From there, he got into the passenger seat of a luggage vehicle, and asked the operator to help him “catch a flight.”



The said driver feared his safety and decided to get off the vehicle that is used for transporting luggage at the airport. From there, the pantless Canadian drove onto an airplane taxiway. Fortunately, he did not manage to cause an incident or hurt anyone, and airport employees quickly apprehended him.



At the moment, it is not clear why the man, who was later identified as Richard Hogh, had decided to take off his pants. Joyriding an airport luggage vehicle is also difficult to understand, but doing it without your pants on does not make any more sense to us. Mr. Hogh was handed over to Orlando’s police department’s representatives, who arrested him for trespassing and grand theft auto,



We are baffled by his actions, and we cannot understand why he refused something as simple as moving from a seat that hadn't been assigned to him. One could say that



The man who caused the disturbance at the airport this morning is Richard Hogh, 29, of Calgary, Canada. Arrested 4 trespass & grand theft pic.twitter.com/1PpjPCLTr2 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) December 23, 2016

A 29-year-old Canadian man was refused to board at the Orlando International Airport. The man was removed from the flight because he acted “erratically,” which started after he tried to occupy an unassigned first-class seat. He claimed he was a pilot, and told the airline employees that he wanted to sit in the jump seat.Evidently, safety norms prevent airline employees from allowing any passenger to sit in the designated place for the crew, but the man would not budge.Airport employees were summoned, and the guy was removed from the flight. Usually, this would have ended with a lengthy discussion with security staff at the airport , and probably getting his name on the no-fly list.However, the Canadian got out of the service elevator that was carrying him along with the airport employee that removed him from the flight, and he continued his unusual behavior by removing his pants. From there, he got into the passenger seat of a luggage vehicle, and asked the operator to help him “catch a flight.”The said driver feared his safety and decided to get off the vehicle that is used for transporting luggage at the airport. From there, the pantless Canadian drove onto an airplane taxiway. Fortunately, he did not manage to cause an incident or hurt anyone, and airport employees quickly apprehended him.At the moment, it is not clear why the man, who was later identified as Richard Hogh, had decided to take off his pants. Joyriding an airport luggage vehicle is also difficult to understand, but doing it without your pants on does not make any more sense to us. Mr. Hogh was handed over to Orlando’s police department’s representatives, who arrested him for trespassing and grand theft auto, CBC notes.We are baffled by his actions, and we cannot understand why he refused something as simple as moving from a seat that hadn't been assigned to him. One could say that Florida 's worst has gotten into him.