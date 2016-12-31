Panicked Driver Hogging Pass Lane On Highway Crashes Like in the Movies

Keeping your calm behind the wheel is essential for any driver. Not everyone does it, and things can go wron
g from there.
This is the case of a driver from Taiwan
that was driving an older SUV
, and a dash cam video has allowed us to see an incredible accident that would not have taken place if people were paying attention to the road.
It all starts with the driver of an older Lexus RX
, which was apparently in a hurry. The said driver can be seen switching lanes and accelerating. At one point during the video, he tries to get into the leftmost lane. Unfortunately, the said lane is occupied by another driver, who is at the wheel of an even older SUV.
Noticing the incoming Lexus, which eventually decided not to enter the left lane, the driver panics. A sudden tug of the steering wheel, then another, and the older vehicle loses control. The driver quits any attempt to fix the situation, which has reached a point that was inevitable with all those sudden movements of the wheel at highway
speeds, and crashes into the concrete barrier.
Fortunately, the lane divider does its job with ease, and prevents the off-road vehicle from entering the other way, where it could have been in a frontal collision with other unsuspecting drivers. However, things are not well for the older SUV, which then rolls over
several times before settling on the opposite side of the road.
We are not saying that an SUV could have surely avoided this accident
with electronic stability control
, but things would have had a different outcome. However, it is tricky to estimate these things from a low-resolution video, but it is safe to assume that a calm driver behind the wheel of the old SUV would not have made such sudden movements at that kind of speed.
That action alone would have prevented this crash. Let’s hope the driver of the white Lexus got a lesson at someone else’s expense. We presume that he or she has learned something from this, but running away from the event without even checking if the other guy is alive shows us the contrary.