autoevolution

Panicked Driver Hogging Pass Lane On Highway Crashes Like in the Movies

 
31 Dec 2016, 10:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Keeping your calm behind the wheel is essential for any driver. Not everyone does it, and things can go wrong from there.
This is the case of a driver from Taiwan that was driving an older SUV, and a dash cam video has allowed us to see an incredible accident that would not have taken place if people were paying attention to the road.

It all starts with the driver of an older Lexus RX, which was apparently in a hurry. The said driver can be seen switching lanes and accelerating. At one point during the video, he tries to get into the leftmost lane. Unfortunately, the said lane is occupied by another driver, who is at the wheel of an even older SUV.

Noticing the incoming Lexus, which eventually decided not to enter the left lane, the driver panics. A sudden tug of the steering wheel, then another, and the older vehicle loses control. The driver quits any attempt to fix the situation, which has reached a point that was inevitable with all those sudden movements of the wheel at highway speeds, and crashes into the concrete barrier.

Fortunately, the lane divider does its job with ease, and prevents the off-road vehicle from entering the other way, where it could have been in a frontal collision with other unsuspecting drivers. However, things are not well for the older SUV, which then rolls over several times before settling on the opposite side of the road.

We are not saying that an SUV could have surely avoided this accident with electronic stability control, but things would have had a different outcome. However, it is tricky to estimate these things from a low-resolution video, but it is safe to assume that a calm driver behind the wheel of the old SUV would not have made such sudden movements at that kind of speed.

That action alone would have prevented this crash. Let’s hope the driver of the white Lexus got a lesson at someone else’s expense. We presume that he or she has learned something from this, but running away from the event without even checking if the other guy is alive shows us the contrary.

Taiwan accident crash rollover highway ESC ESP
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78