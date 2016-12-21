autoevolution

Paint To Sample Mexico Blue Porsche 911 GT3 RS Gets Racing Exhaust For Full Awe

 
21 Dec 2016, 23:31 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
We've brought you tons of tales involving 991-generation examples of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS that have received aftermarket attention and we're back with yet another Rennsport Neunelfer playing the custom game.
This stunning Paint To Sample Mexico Blue rear-engined coupe, a car whose track-savvy wheel alignment we've discussed in the past, has returned to the GMG Racing facility.

This time around, the owner decided to allow the 4.0-liter flat-six at the back of the 911 to fully express its feelings and emotions and what better way to do that if not a custom exhaust?

The new hardware comes in the form of a GMG Racing headers and a center section exhaust - as you can see in the images to your right, the exhaust we're dealing with is the kind that manages to impress on the visual level even when found outside the 500 hp Porsche.

It's interesting how the 911 GT3 RS tuning craze means that somebody willing to buy one of these Neunelfers in the future will have to pay close attention to such aspects - as you know, aftermarket bits and pieces that otherwise add to the value of a car might just end up on the wrong side of the depreciation curve.

Speaking of GT Division tales, the next chapter has to do with the 991.2 GT3. Aficionados from all over the world are madly in love with the yet-unreleased Neunelfer, with the optional six-speed manual tranny being the most important reason for that.

We'll remind you we recently talked about YouTuber Rob Ferretti planning to grab such a Zuffenhausen machine. The supercar collector mentions a September 2017 delivery and while some might find that strange, given the fact that the rear-engined beast hasn't been released yet, we think the said date makes full sense. And that's because we've been able to show you the fully-naked GT3 facelift earlier this year.
porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche Porsche 911 custom exhaust gmg racing
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Hyundai Be a Porsche Alternative? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86