Paint To Sample Mexico Blue Porsche 911 GT3 RS Gets Racing Exhaust For Full Awe

We've brought you tons of tales involving 991-generation examples of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS that have received aftermarket attention and we're back with yet another Rennsport Neunelfer playing the custom game.





This time around, the owner decided to allow the 4.0-liter flat-six at the back of the 911 to fully express its feelings and emotions and what better way to do that if not a custom exhaust?



The new hardware comes in the form of a GMG Racing headers and a center section exhaust - as you can see in the images to your right, the exhaust we're dealing with is the kind that manages to impress on the visual level even when found outside the 500 hp



It's interesting how the 911 GT3 RS tuning craze means that somebody willing to buy one of these Neunelfers in the future will have to pay close attention to such aspects - as you know, aftermarket bits and pieces that otherwise add to the value of a car might just end up on the wrong side of the depreciation curve.



Speaking of GT Division tales, the next chapter has to do with the 991.2 GT3. Aficionados from all over the world are madly in love with the yet-unreleased Neunelfer, with the optional six-speed manual tranny being the most important reason for that.



We'll remind you we recently This stunning Paint To Sample Mexico Blue rear-engined coupe, a car whose track-savvy wheel alignment we've discussed in the past, has returned to the GMG Racing facility.This time around, the owner decided to allow the 4.0-liter flat-six at the back of the 911 to fully express its feelings and emotions and what better way to do that if not a custom exhaust?The new hardware comes in the form of a GMG Racing headers and a center section exhaust - as you can see in the images to your right, the exhaust we're dealing with is the kind that manages to impress on the visual level even when found outside the 500 hp Porsche It's interesting how the 911 GT3 RS tuning craze means that somebody willing to buy one of these Neunelfers in the future will have to pay close attention to such aspects - as you know, aftermarket bits and pieces that otherwise add to the value of a car might just end up on the wrong side of the depreciation curve.Speaking of GT Division tales, the next chapter has to do with the 991.2 GT3. Aficionados from all over the world are madly in love with the yet-unreleased Neunelfer, with the optional six-speed manual tranny being the most important reason for that.We'll remind you we recently talked about YouTuber Rob Ferretti planning to grab such a Zuffenhausen machine. The supercar collector mentions a September 2017 delivery and while some might find that strange, given the fact that the rear-engined beast hasn't been released yet, we think the said date makes full sense. And that's because we've been able to show you the fully-naked GT3 facelift earlier this year.