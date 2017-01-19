Paint To Sample Ivory Porsche 911 R Loses Stripes, Looks Dazzling in Australia

Even since Porsche introduced the modern 911 R at the Geneva Motor Show last year, we've been obsessed with the hue palette offered by the clutch special, thus bringing you tons and tons of R shades. We're here to deliver yet another time, with the approach we have here being spectacularly tame.





This rear-engined beauty, which is chassis 116 out of 991, has landed in Australia. David, the owner of the driving engagement tool, who lives close to Sydney, has decided to remove the hood and roof stripes that came from the factory.



Whether you like this hue approach or not, you have to admit the fact that this 911 R easily stands out, even among its own kind. And it's not because the admittedly opinion-splitting stripes of the thing are now gone.



In fact, as you'll be able to notice in the images below, which come from the Zuffenhausen aficionado's Instagram account, the man initially tried to choose between Red or Charcoal stripes, but eventually decided to go for the clean look, leaving only the stripes on the side of the machine to handle all the look-at-me work.



The man isn't at his first experience with a



Some might rush to point out that a sweeter mix can be found, but we have to remind them that owning a 911 is a heavily subjective matter altogether, so we can't talk about the notion of a superior melange.





