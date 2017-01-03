Pagani Huayra Roadster Teased, Confirmed for 2017 Geneva Motor Show Debut

Horacio Pagani first talked about the Huayra
Roadster nearly a year ago, confirming that hacking the roof off is the next step for his twin-turbo V12-powered hypercar. A handful of spy photos later, Pagani reiterated that the Huayra Roadster is coming.
One teaser comes from Pagani
's Instagram, featuring the front fascia of the vehicle and a little bit of camouflage for good measure. Down to the thin strips of LED daytime running lights, the Roadster stays true to the front-end design of the fixed-head Huayra. From above, however, things change.
Just like the Zonda Roadster that precedes it, the Huayra Roadster is expected to feature a removable roof
designed to let one’s hair blow in the wind. The rear end and deck
will also differ from the coupe-bodied Huayra. Exclusivity is something the Modena-based hypercar automaker does rather well, which is why hearsay suggests only 100 units will ever be produced.
The veils are due to be taken off this coming March in Geneva. On that note, it’s a given the hood hides a 6.0-liter V12 with Mercedes-AMG
written on it. Developed specifically for the Huayra, the M158 unit develops as much as 789 horsepower (800 PS) and 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) in the Huayra BC
. The Roadster, however, could use a version detuned to 720 hp (730 PS) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm), mirroring the output figures of the fixed-roof Huayra.
In terms of cog swapping, a 7-speed sequential transmission that incorporates a single disc clutch. Thus, this makes the said tranny what the industry calls an automated manual. Developed by Xtrac and internally referred to as 1007, the single-clutch design
was preferred in the detriment of a dual-clutch transmission for packaging reasons and to ensure lightness and a short rear overhang behind the longitudinally mounted V12. Including the lubrication system, the 1007 tips the scales at 214 pounds (97 kilograms).
Pagani Automobili would like to wish you an intriguing 2017, just like ours! ;) #pagani #huayra #roadster #huayraroadster #geneva2017 #newyear #2k17
