Orchid-Named Dendrobium Is an All-Electric Hypercar Developed with F1 Know-How

 
19 Jan 2017, 10:10 UTC ·
by
It looks like the engineering complexity associated with internal combustion engines is what kept a lot of people and small companies from entering the automotive world, because now that electric powertrains have been given the green light, they seem to pop up all over the place.
And they're not just making electric mopeds or tiny city cruisers - no, they're going guns blazing into supercar territory. Take the Croatians at Rimac, for example. They had some experience with electric bikes, then out of nowhere, they went and built the Concept_One, a hypercar that make a Bugatti Veyron eat its dust.

And things won't end there. In fact, a new contender - this time from Singapore - has just announced its entry, and it didn't waste any time describing its prouduct as a "hypercar." Called the Dendrobium, its name is sure to twist a few tongues when it will be unveiled at this year's Geneva Motor Show in March.

The company behind Dendrobium is Vanda Electrics, a Singapore outlet that specializes in electric mobility. So far, though, its two products - the Anttruck modular utility vehicle and the Motochimp funky scooter - are two rather underwhelming vehicles in terms of performance, even though they are pretty daring in other aspects.

The Dendrobium, on the other hand, is a two-seater all-electric hypercar, and given the speed with which this type of vehicles are evolving now, Vanda Electrics needs to come up with something at least decent so have any chance of making an impact.

Not much is known about the powertrain, but Vanda Electrics announced the hypercar is developed together with Williams Advanced Engineering, aerodynamics and composite materials specialists with plenty of Formula One expertise. The press release also makes reference to the Bridge of Weir Leather Company, a Scottish tannery that brags about having the lowest carbon leather, which would suggest the Dendrobium is targeted at affluent people.

The two teaser images show a very sculptural design that is clearly reminiscent of a Formula One car with a long nose and pronounced wheel arches. The vehicle appears purpose built with the form following function philosophy at heart, making it a very different proposition from the Rimac Concept_One we've talked about earlier, for example.

Dendrobium is the first Singaporean hypercar and the culmination of Vanda Electrics’ expertise in design and technology," says Vanda Electrics CEO, Larissa Tan. "We are delighted to be working with Williams Advanced Engineering, world-leaders in aerodynamics, composites and electric powertrains and Bridge of Weir Leather Company, makers of the finest, lowest-carbon leather in the world. The Dendrobium is inspired by nature and rooted in technology, a marriage of design and engineering – I can’t wait to reveal the car to the world in March.

The company promises more information over the coming months, so if these two images have tickled your fancy, stay tuned for more.
