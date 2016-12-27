Opel Is Reportedly Still Considering A Production Version of the GT Concept

Opel
is still thinking about making a production version of the GT Concept, which was revealed
at this year’s Geneva Motor Show
.
Unnamed company insiders claim that GM’s European division has up to two years to think about a production car based on this concept vehicle, but exceeding that timeframe would lead to offering a design that has lost its “appeal.”
In short, Opel and Vauxhall will take their time to consider all of the options that they have regarding the production of this car, but will not rush to bring it to market just because it is possible.
The most complicated part about a production version of the GT Concept is the platform, which would have to be obtained from within the General Motors parts bin, or borrowed from a third-party. The previous GT model from Opel
, which was manufactured for just two years, was built on a rear-wheel-drive platform from GM, namely the Kappa platform.
At the time, it shared the underpinnings with the Pontiac Solstice
, and with the Saturn Sky
. It came with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, which provided 260 HP
, and was mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. However, it did not become a production success, with a few over 7,500 units made and sold as an Opel.
As Autocar
noted, the chairman of Vauxhall and Opel, Karl-Thomas Neumann, pointed out that a “parts-bin platform” is not a fortunate solution since it might raise costs because of the additional engineering required to make it competitive.
Mr. Neumann also expressed his desire to see the GT on the road as a production car, but he underlined the fact that the company is still seeking the right approach for the project.
Evidently, the number of potential headaches with the production version of the GT might lead to the cancellation of the project, especially if its backers cannot find a business case for the car.
Opel cannot afford to lose money on an exotic platform, as the company has just turned its finances around, so the GT might have to wait for a suitable technical solution from within the GM conglomerate.