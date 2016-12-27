autoevolution

Opel Is Reportedly Still Considering A Production Version of the GT Concept

 
27 Dec 2016, 8:06 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
Opel is still thinking about making a production version of the GT Concept, which was revealed at this year’s Geneva Motor Show.
Unnamed company insiders claim that GM’s European division has up to two years to think about a production car based on this concept vehicle, but exceeding that timeframe would lead to offering a design that has lost its “appeal.”

In short, Opel and Vauxhall will take their time to consider all of the options that they have regarding the production of this car, but will not rush to bring it to market just because it is possible.

The most complicated part about a production version of the GT Concept is the platform, which would have to be obtained from within the General Motors parts bin, or borrowed from a third-party. The previous GT model from Opel, which was manufactured for just two years, was built on a rear-wheel-drive platform from GM, namely the Kappa platform.

At the time, it shared the underpinnings with the Pontiac Solstice, and with the Saturn Sky. It came with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, which provided 260 HP, and was mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. However, it did not become a production success, with a few over 7,500 units made and sold as an Opel.

As Autocar noted, the chairman of Vauxhall and Opel, Karl-Thomas Neumann, pointed out that a “parts-bin platform” is not a fortunate solution since it might raise costs because of the additional engineering required to make it competitive.

Mr. Neumann also expressed his desire to see the GT on the road as a production car, but he underlined the fact that the company is still seeking the right approach for the project.

Evidently, the number of potential headaches with the production version of the GT might lead to the cancellation of the project, especially if its backers cannot find a business case for the car.

Opel cannot afford to lose money on an exotic platform, as the company has just turned its finances around, so the GT might have to wait for a suitable technical solution from within the GM conglomerate.
Opel GT Opel GT Concept GT Opel 2016 geneva motor show rumor
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
 

Our OPEL Testdrives:

2015 Opel Corsa66
OPEL Astra GTC 63
OPEL Astra 62
OPEL Antara 59