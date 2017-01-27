Only Six 2017 Kawasaki H2 Carbon Units To Be Sold In The U.S.

Garage queen or track-day shredder, that’s your call, but you should know there will be only six 2017 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon units delivered to the United States.





We’re talking about the H2 Carbon which comes with a carbon-fiber upper cowl that looks like the one on the



“This limited edition Ninja H2 Carbon is going to create a lot of envy among riding enthusiasts,” said Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. (KMC) Senior Vice President of Sales Operations, Bill Jenkins. “The Ninja H2 made a big splash in the industry when it was introduced, and I believe we will see a lot of activity when ordering begins on February 13.”



If you’ve decided that your life isn’t complete without the limited model, you better be ready to register your interest on



If the website doesn't crash and you manage to submit your order, you need to place a $10,000 deposit at an authorized Kawasaki dealership within 48 hours of being notified by KMC. The bike maker hasn’t disclosed the full price of the bike.



You should also know that part of the money you spend on this glorious machine will be donated to charity. Kawasaki will donate $20,000 of the proceeds to the Road 2 Recovery Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps AMA-licensed supercross/motocross pros with financial assistance in case they suffer a career-ending injury. As you might know, the Kawasaki Ninja H2 has been updated for 2017 while also gaining a high-grade model aimed at discerning customers looking for something a bit more exclusive.We’re talking about the H2 Carbon which comes with a carbon-fiber upper cowl that looks like the one on the H2 R along with a special mirror-finish paint, and a serial number plate. There will be a total of 120 units made globally, but only six will reach the US shores.“This limited edition Ninja H2 Carbon is going to create a lot of envy among riding enthusiasts,” said Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. (KMC) Senior Vice President of Sales Operations, Bill Jenkins. “The Ninja H2 made a big splash in the industry when it was introduced, and I believe we will see a lot of activity when ordering begins on February 13.”If you’ve decided that your life isn’t complete without the limited model, you better be ready to register your interest on Kawasaki’s website on Monday, February 13th. Order books open at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET and will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.If the website doesn't crash and you manage to submit your order, you need to place a $10,000 deposit at an authorized Kawasaki dealership within 48 hours of being notified by KMC. The bike maker hasn’t disclosed the full price of the bike.You should also know that part of the money you spend on this glorious machine will be donated to charity. Kawasaki will donate $20,000 of the proceeds to the Road 2 Recovery Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps AMA-licensed supercross/motocross pros with financial assistance in case they suffer a career-ending injury.