One Speed Camera In London Collected 1.5 Million Pounds In Fines In Six Months

 
5 Jan 2017
by
A single speed camera placed in London has managed to gather 1.5 Million GPB in fines in just six months of activity.
Before you think that Londoners are irreconcilable speeders, there’s an explanation behind the fact that a single speed camera is behind a third of all tickets issued in the city. Apparently, the said camera is responsible for almost 15,000 fines, which were printed between April and October 2016.

The secret behind the speed camera’s “success” was a temporary speed limit of 30 mph (48 km/h), which was made to protect workers that were restoring a 94-year-old bridge that was on the road. The camera was placed on the North Circular road, which usually has a 40 mph (64 km/h) speed limit, and it can even go as high as 50 mph in some areas.

According to the Evening Standard, a third of the 14,544 tickets issued by the said camera were written in May, which accounts for 154 tickets a day. The entire situation came to public attention once a driver received a ticket in the mail and decided to investigate its origin.

Mr. Payne was fined for driving 36 mph (58 km/h) in a 30 mph (48 km/h) zone, which landed him a 100 GBP fine. He said he does not want to dispute the speeding claim or pretend that he was unfairly caught, but the figures behind that speeding camera reveal concerning facts.

Mr. Payne said that no road signs were warning about the restriction. Furthermore, the area where the camera was placed is one where drivers tend to accelerate uphill as they leave a roundabout.

Transport for London replied that the said restriction was first imposed in May 2015, almost a year before the camera was installed. The response also mentioned that additional signage was placed in the area to warn drivers of the temporary speed limit.

The presence of the speed camera had mixed opinions among Londoners, who felt they were being cheated, but also considered speed limits should be kept low in some areas to make roads safer.
