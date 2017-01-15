Nurburgring Fans Got Together For Drifting Next to the Track, Slays Involved

With the Nurburgring now closed and covered in thick snow, German track aficionados have to find a way of getting their kicks and it seems these people just won't give up their Nordschleife obsession.

One way to quench yourWhite Hell thirst is to hit the track... on a slay. Nevertheless, relying on human power and the elevation changes of the circuit obviously brings serious limitations - after all, the gear heads are there to use their cars.As such, a group of Ring fans decided to put on a bit of a drifting show right next to the track. The sideways-friendly group got together yesterday, with the meeting taking place in the Brunnchen area. You might know this as one of the most YouTube-friendly corners of the infamous German track, with the adrenaline junkies doing their thing in the proximity of the bend. It seems that not even the rather bumpy terrain managed to keep these people from enjoying their slip angle moments.Since most of them had brought their slays along, one thing led to another and these ended up getting pulled by a drifting BMW (it's always an E36). Heck, even a Volkswagen LT driver decided to forget all about the commercial vehicle's nature and go for a bit of rear-wheel-drive fan.This kind of... winter barbecue events that actually prevent rubber from getting toasted seem to be popular at the Nordschleife, as people simply aim for no-fuss weekend hooning fun.And the piece of footage at the bottom of the page allows us to get a good taste of what happened during such a meet. For one thing, we're glad to see car aficionados being just as friendly to amateur front-wheel-drive sliders as they are to those who own RWD machines that can actually put on a drifting show.