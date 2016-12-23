Norway Wants To Allow Self-Driving Car Testing On Public Roads In 2017

Norway
wants to allow automakers to test autonomous vehicles
on its public roads.
The Northern state is one of Tesla Motors’ largest markets thanks to its EV subsidies, and it appears that it also wants to be ahead in the race to get autonomous cars in the hands of the average Joe.
Enabling autonomous vehicle
testing on public roads will be done through a bill, which the Norwegian government intends to pass in the spring of 2017.
As you already know, several companies have begun testing self-driving vehicles on public roads, and most of these tests have been conducted in the USA.
China has a strategy
that focuses on the development of driverless vehicles, and Japan is also taking similar steps to allow its automakers to offer qualified products on the market as soon as possible, Norway Today
notes.
Norway wants to pass a bill that would enable companies like Google’s Alphabet, Uber, Ford
, Tesla Motors
, and many other corporations test self-driving automobiles on its roads.
Evidently, the brands mentioned above have not explicitly announced their desire to perform these kinds of tests on Norwegian roads, but the country does bring a few challenges that are of interest to those that develop driverless automobiles.
Norway is known for its climate, and some of its infrastructure often makes drivers face inclement weather out of the blue. Autonomous cars will have to be prepared to withstand whatever nature throws at its sensors, and performing tests in remote regions, which have extreme temperatures, is not enough to be sure that a product is capable of handling itself in any environment.
Evidently, Norway does not want anyone to bring a prototype and let it drive itself on public roads, because the goal of the project focuses on advanced vehicles that have already proven themselves in controlled conditions.
In other words, technologically mature autonomous vehicles will easily get approval for testing on Norwegian roads, while experiments will have to stay on closed roads.