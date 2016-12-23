autoevolution

Norway Wants To Allow Self-Driving Car Testing On Public Roads In 2017

 
23 Dec 2016, 16:39 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Norway wants to allow automakers to test autonomous vehicles on its public roads.
The Northern state is one of Tesla Motors’ largest markets thanks to its EV subsidies, and it appears that it also wants to be ahead in the race to get autonomous cars in the hands of the average Joe.

Enabling autonomous vehicle testing on public roads will be done through a bill, which the Norwegian government intends to pass in the spring of 2017.

As you already know, several companies have begun testing self-driving vehicles on public roads, and most of these tests have been conducted in the USA.

China has a strategy that focuses on the development of driverless vehicles, and Japan is also taking similar steps to allow its automakers to offer qualified products on the market as soon as possible, Norway Today notes.

Norway wants to pass a bill that would enable companies like Google’s Alphabet, Uber, Ford, Tesla Motors, and many other corporations test self-driving automobiles on its roads.

Evidently, the brands mentioned above have not explicitly announced their desire to perform these kinds of tests on Norwegian roads, but the country does bring a few challenges that are of interest to those that develop driverless automobiles.

Norway is known for its climate, and some of its infrastructure often makes drivers face inclement weather out of the blue. Autonomous cars will have to be prepared to withstand whatever nature throws at its sensors, and performing tests in remote regions, which have extreme temperatures, is not enough to be sure that a product is capable of handling itself in any environment.

Evidently, Norway does not want anyone to bring a prototype and let it drive itself on public roads, because the goal of the project focuses on advanced vehicles that have already proven themselves in controlled conditions.

In other words, technologically mature autonomous vehicles will easily get approval for testing on Norwegian roads, while experiments will have to stay on closed roads.
Norway autonomous cars driverless cars self driving technology self-driving cars Tesla Model S
 
Could Hyundai Be a Porsche Alternative? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78