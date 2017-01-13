autoevolution
LIVE:  2017 North American International Auto Show Coverage  

Nissan Will Begin Testing Autonomous Cars In Europe Next Month

 
13 Jan 2017, 12:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Nissan will test self-driving cars in Europe too, and the first drives will take place next month.
London has been selected as the first European city to see autonomous automobiles from Nissan on its roads. The Japanese automaker wants to introduce the resulting tech features on the Qashqai and Leaf, but the ongoing models will get a small part of the autonomous drive technology employed on the prototypes.

We are referring to an array of technological features that will allow the refreshed Qashqai and Leaf models to enable single lane autonomous driving on highways. Nissan has announced this at an official event held at its Technical Center in Europe, which is located in Cranfield, Bedfordshire.

It is worth noting that Nissan mentioned that the said system only operates on a single lane, which means that it cannot switch lanes on the highway without human assistance. You can think of it as an advanced cruise control system, but without a true self-driving capability.

Nissan has already announced plans to sell driverless cars to the public, so these tests will help the automaker ensure its technologies and systems are correctly configured for operation on the Old Continent.

Evidently, data collected in Japan will also be used, as will existing research in the field from the USA. With all of the above, the automaker will have everything it needs to sell self-driving cars that can handle any traffic scenario with ease.

Nissan opened the NTCE center in 1991, and it now has about 1,200 employees. The said facility is the automakers’ European center of excellence in design and development of new vehicles that are built on the Old Continent.

The first autonomous Nissan model tested on European roads will be its electric hatchback, the Leaf. Nissan will provide rides for government officials, technical experts, and safety experts.

We find it is a great idea to showcase the next-generation of technology to legislators, which might otherwise be against it just because some of them could be out of touch with the automotive industry.
Nissan autonomous cars driverless cars self driving technology self-driving cars Europe
press release
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our NISSAN Testdrives:

NISSAN Patrol66
NISSAN GT-R 79
NISSAN Juke65
NISSAN Micra50
NISSAN 370Z Roadster 66
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 Nissan Maxima78
2016 Nissan Juke Nismo RS62
2016 Nissan GT-R81
2015 Nissan Pulsar67