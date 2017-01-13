Nissan Will Begin Testing Autonomous Cars In Europe Next Month

Nissan
will test self-driving cars in Europe
too, and the first drives will take place next month.
London has been selected as the first European city to see autonomous automobiles from Nissan on its roads. The Japanese automaker wants to introduce the resulting tech features on the Qashqai and Leaf, but the ongoing models will get a small part of the autonomous drive technology employed on the prototypes.
We are referring to an array of technological features that will allow the refreshed Qashqai
and Leaf
models to enable single lane autonomous driving on highways. Nissan has announced this at an official event held at its Technical Center in Europe, which is located in Cranfield, Bedfordshire.
It is worth noting that Nissan mentioned that the said system only operates on a single lane, which means that it cannot switch lanes on the highway without human assistance. You can think of it as an advanced cruise control system, but without a true self-driving capability.
Nissan has already announced plans to sell driverless cars to the public, so these tests will help the automaker ensure its technologies and systems are correctly configured for operation on the Old Continent.
Evidently, data collected in Japan will also be used, as will existing research in the field from the USA. With all of the above, the automaker will have everything it needs to sell self-driving cars that can handle any traffic scenario with ease.
Nissan opened the NTCE center in 1991, and it now has about 1,200 employees. The said facility is the automakers’ European center of excellence in design and development of new vehicles that are built on the Old Continent.
The first autonomous Nissan model tested on European roads will be its electric hatchback, the Leaf. Nissan will provide rides for government officials, technical experts, and safety experts.
We find it is a great idea to showcase the next-generation of technology to legislators, which might otherwise be against it just because some of them could be out of touch with the automotive industry.