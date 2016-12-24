autoevolution

Nissan Wants To Cut EV Prices Through Platform Sharing With Renault

 
24 Dec 2016, 9:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Nissan has apparently decided to switch its electric vehicle strategy, and it will share platforms with Renault and Mitsubishi.
The plan could bring more affordable electric cars on the market, and all three brands could benefit from the move. Furthermore, sales of that segment have the potential to rise because of the lower price, which could drop by up to 20%, according to sources quoted by Nikkei.

The most affordable electric automobile that would be sold under the scheme could be as cheap as $17,000 according to the Japanese newspaper. The first product based on the collaboration could reach the market in a few years. Currently, Nissan and Renault have the largest share of the electric vehicle market, but their rivals from Ford, GM, and Volkswagen have begun ramping up their EV offerings.

While Renault and Nissan are used to sharing parts to cut costs on all levels, the two brands had gone on separate ways when electric vehicles were concerned. In spite of the separate development, both brands have succeeded in making electric vehicles that are relatively affordable for the average Joe, and they have sold a total of 370,000 units since 2010.

As you can observe, 370,000 electric cars sold in six years over two companies is not what a mass-market company would consider a “serious” volume. However, Nissan and Renault are convinced that the EV market has a shot at greatness, and the early progress made by each brand should lead to benefits in the long run.

Mitsubishi, the latest addition to the Renault-Nissan Alliance, will also profit from the scheme, as it will use the platform of the Leaf starting 2018. The said platform might get parts from Renault’s electric cars, if those prove to be superior to the original components. Even if Renault and Nissan’s electric vehicles will not have the same parts, they will benefit from joint purchases, which have surprisingly been overlooked until this point.
renault nissan Renault Nissan Mitsubishi electric cars electric vehicles electric
 
Could Hyundai Be a Porsche Alternative? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
 

Our NISSAN Testdrives:

2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 Nissan Maxima78
2016 Nissan Juke Nismo RS62
2016 Nissan GT-R81
2015 Nissan Pulsar67
2014 NISSAN Qashqai77
2014 NISSAN 370Z Roadster69
NISSAN Patrol66
NISSAN GT-R 79
NISSAN Juke65