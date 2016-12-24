Nissan Wants To Cut EV Prices Through Platform Sharing With Renault

Nissan
has apparently decided to switch its electric vehicle strategy, and it will share platforms with Renault
and Mitsubishi
.
The plan could bring more affordable electric cars on the market, and all three brands could benefit from the move. Furthermore, sales of that segment have the potential to rise because of the lower price, which could drop by up to 20%, according to sources quoted by Nikkei
.
The most affordable electric automobile that would be sold under the scheme could be as cheap as $17,000 according to the Japanese newspaper. The first product based on the collaboration could reach the market in a few years. Currently, Nissan and Renault have the largest share
of the electric vehicle market, but their rivals from Ford, GM, and Volkswagen have begun ramping up their EV offerings.
While Renault and Nissan are used to sharing parts to cut costs on all levels, the two brands had gone on separate ways when electric vehicles were concerned. In spite of the separate development, both brands have succeeded in making electric vehicles that are relatively affordable for the average Joe, and they have sold a total of 370,000 units since 2010.
As you can observe, 370,000 electric cars sold in six years over two companies is not what a mass-market company would consider a “serious” volume. However, Nissan and Renault are convinced that the EV market has a shot at greatness, and the early progress made by each brand should lead to benefits in the long run.
Mitsubishi, the latest addition to the Renault-Nissan Alliance, will also profit from the scheme, as it will use the platform of the Leaf
starting 2018. The said platform might get parts from Renault’s electric cars, if those prove to be superior to the original components. Even if Renault and Nissan’s electric vehicles will not have the same parts, they will benefit from joint purchases, which have surprisingly been overlooked until this point.