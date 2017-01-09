autoevolution

Nissan Vmotion 2.0 Concept Changes Its Shape when Driven in Autonomous Mode

 
9 Jan 2017, 21:33 UTC ·
by
It's not strange to notice the fina part of the Nissan Vmotion 2.0 Concept and ask yourself what the first incarnation of the Vmotion is. The name, which descibes the styling language used by the majority of cars you'll find in a Nissan showroom, traces its ogirins to the Sport Sedan Concept, which came to life back in 2014.
This time around, though, the automaker wants to offer us a preview for more than just the grille. The Vmotion 2.0 Concept offers all sorts of hints of the exterior and interior styling language that well be used by the next generation of Nissan models.The footprint
The closest link for the study has to do with the next Altima. In terms of size, the 191.3-inch long concept is just half an inch shorter than the current Altima. Nevertheless, the concept's 111.2-inch wheelbase is 2.9 inches larger than that of the production model. Also, the concept is 2.9 inches wider than the Altima you can buy nowadays.

There's a striking visual boldness distance between the image Nissan's family sedans have acustomed us with and the extreme details of the concept we have here. For instance, the "floating" roof doesn't just pack an extreme design, but also features a dark finish, while the rear doors are the suicide kind. Massive wheels? Check.

Oh, and let's not forget the front grille and the rear diffuser, which change their size to let other drivers know whether the vehicle is being driven in autonomous mode or not (more on the ProPilot system that integrates this below).The cabin
The story is the same inside, where the Vmotion 2.0's dashboard involves a massive widescreen display serving as both an instrument cluster and an infotainment screen.

The top-cut steering wheel seems to come straight from a racecar, albeit without the tons of controls motorsport machines pack, while the center console spreads throughtout the entire length of the cabin (yes, this is a four-seater).Autonomous driving
If you've kept an eye on Nissan's development, you know the next-gen Leaf EV will pack an automated driving feature named ProPilot. This will be able to operate the EV on a longitudinal front even at highway speeds, but passing and changing lanes will require human control. And this is where the active fascia details mentioned above step in.

"Technology is evolving. So is design. At Nissan we see design as the ultimate expression of how customer see themselves, but also an expression of the vision and values of our brand," said Shiro Nakamura, Senior Vice President, Chief Creative Officer, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. "Vmotion 2.0 previews what the future designs from Nissan will be. And it is an insightful proposition of what the future sedan could be in the coming years."

As always with such bold concept cars, the challenge has to do with how many of the elements discussed here will make it into production.

