Nissan Unveils Stunning Concept In Detroit, It Should Become The Next Altima

They called it Vmotion 2.0, and it is the kind of car that could make almost anyone contempt with the fact that he or she does not own a GT-R. Evidently, the Vmotion 2.0 will not be sold as is, but it is a muse for its future vehicles, which might be inspired by the cues shown on this model. Hopefully, the next-generation Altima
will benefit from this exhibit's look.
Nissan continues to employ the V-Motion front grille design, just like it did with its recent product launched, but took everything else up a notch with an aggressive design language that you do not see every day. Some of the lines on this concept car remind us of Audi and Lexus models, but Nissan is far from being a copycat at anything.
The side of this vehicle is even more impressive than its front end, as it features three distinct lines that form a knife-shaped profile on the doors, while having a fluid continuation of the hood near the window line.
The design team has done a fabulous job on this one, and we also appreciate its interior. It comes with four individual seats, wood trim, and an advanced control interface. The steering wheel is unusually small, while the rear seats have a tablet in the center to master the various functions of the car. The latter element was launched two years ago on BMW’s flagship, the 7 Series, but Nissan would be the first volume brand to introduce something like this on its models.
Since this is a concept vehicle, Nissan’s design team went wild and put wood on the floor, and made an uncomplicated dashboard. Hopefully, the latter feature will inspire the people behind the interiors of its next models, as simplicity is becoming a trend in interior design for automobiles for a few years now.