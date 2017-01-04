Nissan's Teaser for Integrating Cortana in Its Cars Is the Worst We've Seen

These days, it's all about technology. And by "these days" we literally mean these few days during which CES 2017 is taking place in Las Vegas, and not the times we live in as a general. Even though that could have stood just as well.









With legislation still moving slow in that respect, tech companies are making their way into the automotive industry more discreetly by taking over those ever-larger touchscreens we have on our center consoles.



Bill Gates' company never really made it big on the handheld device market, but as far as in-car infotainment goes, the playingfield is still pretty even. That means it can sink its teeth in and hope to keep up with Google and Apple for a chance.



Only if its products are just as exciting as this teaser that probably announces the integration of the Cortana assistant in Nissan cars, then we're dealing with a stillborn. Who would have imagined that something related to both cars and technology can be such a snoozefest?



In case you won't make it through all 42 seconds of the clip, here's the lowdown: Nissan is going to make "some exciting announcements" at this year's CES on Thursday, January 5 at 4 PM. Believe it or not, reading this sentence was a lot more thrilling than the teaser itself. And faster.







