autoevolution

Nissan's Teaser for Integrating Cortana in Its Cars Is the Worst We've Seen

 
4 Jan 2017, 14:10 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
These days, it's all about technology. And by "these days" we literally mean these few days during which CES 2017 is taking place in Las Vegas, and not the times we live in as a general. Even though that could have stood just as well.
Like it or not - you prabably do -, the barrier between our cars and the epitome of technological advancement, the smartphones, is getting blurrier by the week. That's not to say we will soon not know what to do with our cars - get in them and drive or pick them up and start talking -, but that carmakers and tech giants are starting to work together.

CES used to be a place for tech-geeks and video game geeks, but the most recent editions have had to make room for another type of geek: the car buff. Not to be mistaken for a petrolhead, the car buff couldn't care less about the way the car drives, being more interested in the number of innovative technologies it comes with. He is the kind of guy who will be the first to jump on the autonomous driving bandwagon because having a vehicle capable of that would make him even happier than owning the latest iPhone.

With legislation still moving slow in that respect, tech companies are making their way into the automotive industry more discreetly by taking over those ever-larger touchscreens we have on our center consoles. Google is working together with FCA on a Uconnect system powered by Android, and now Nissan is doing more or less the same thing, but with Microsoft.

Bill Gates' company never really made it big on the handheld device market, but as far as in-car infotainment goes, the playingfield is still pretty even. That means it can sink its teeth in and hope to keep up with Google and Apple for a chance.

Only if its products are just as exciting as this teaser that probably announces the integration of the Cortana assistant in Nissan cars, then we're dealing with a stillborn. Who would have imagined that something related to both cars and technology can be such a snoozefest?

In case you won't make it through all 42 seconds of the clip, here's the lowdown: Nissan is going to make "some exciting announcements" at this year's CES on Thursday, January 5 at 4 PM. Believe it or not, reading this sentence was a lot more thrilling than the teaser itself. And faster.



Nissan Microsoft cortana infotainment CES 2017 teaser
 
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our NISSAN Testdrives:

NISSAN Patrol66
NISSAN GT-R 79
NISSAN Juke65
NISSAN Micra50
NISSAN 370Z Roadster 66
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 Nissan Maxima78
2016 Nissan Juke Nismo RS62
2016 Nissan GT-R81
2015 Nissan Pulsar67