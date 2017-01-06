Nissan GT-R Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan in Desperate Airfield Struggle

The Nissan GT-R and the Lamborghini Huracan are so different that we could easily see why an aficionado would want to own both of them. Such a dual supercar setup would offer plenty of benefits and we're here to talk about what would happen if the two were thrown at each other.





No, the R35 GT-R and the V10 Raging Bull that go drag racing in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page aren't owned by the same guy, but this doesn't take anything away from the spectacle of their speed brawl.The JDM delight and the mid-engined exotic used an airfield as their battleground, with the supercars going for a quarter-mile sprint.Nothing was spared in this quest for velocity, which is why both the Nissan and the Lamborghini turned to their lunch control features. As such, the take-off phase of the race is extremely spectacular, turning into an all-paw moment - make sure not to blink once you hear the engines revving, as you might just miss the explosive start.We'll start with the GT-R, noting that the 550 hp Godzilla can play the quarter-mile game in as little as 10.8 seconds. Switching to the "standard" LP610-4 Huracan , if we may call the Sant'Agata Bolognese contraption so, the Raging Bull is able to deliver 10.4s 1,320 feet runs.Nevertheless, we can't fully trust the on-screen racing, since the real-world conditions, such as the grip or the reaction times delivered by the drivers, can lead to serious variations. For instance, the surface of the airfield doesn't seem to have been prepped, so the supercars probably fall behind their drag strip performance.Regardless of whether you belong to the naturally aspirated camp or you're a twin-turbo fan, the drag racing action in the video below will keep you on your toes, especially since the Lambo also fights other beasts, including a 911 Turbo and a Corvette