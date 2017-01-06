autoevolution

Nissan GT-R Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan in Desperate Airfield Struggle

 
6 Jan 2017, 13:32 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Nissan GT-R and the Lamborghini Huracan are so different that we could easily see why an aficionado would want to own both of them. Such a dual supercar setup would offer plenty of benefits and we're here to talk about what would happen if the two were thrown at each other.
No, the R35 GT-R and the V10 Raging Bull that go drag racing in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page aren't owned by the same guy, but this doesn't take anything away from the spectacle of their speed brawl.

The JDM delight and the mid-engined exotic used an airfield as their battleground, with the supercars going for a quarter-mile sprint.

Nothing was spared in this quest for velocity, which is why both the Nissan and the Lamborghini turned to their lunch control features. As such, the take-off phase of the race is extremely spectacular, turning into an all-paw moment - make sure not to blink once you hear the engines revving, as you might just miss the explosive start.Let's talk 1,320 feet sprint numbers
We'll start with the GT-R, noting that the 550 hp Godzilla can play the quarter-mile game in as little as 10.8 seconds. Switching to the "standard" LP610-4 Huracan, if we may call the Sant'Agata Bolognese contraption so, the Raging Bull is able to deliver 10.4s 1,320 feet runs.

Nevertheless, we can't fully trust the on-screen racing, since the real-world conditions, such as the grip or the reaction times delivered by the drivers, can lead to serious variations. For instance, the surface of the airfield doesn't seem to have been prepped, so the supercars probably fall behind their drag strip performance.

Regardless of whether you belong to the naturally aspirated camp or you're a twin-turbo fan, the drag racing action in the video below will keep you on your toes, especially since the Lambo also fights other beasts, including a 911 Turbo and a Corvette.

lamborghini Huracan Nissan GT-R drag racing supercars
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
 

Our lamborghini Huracan Testdrives:

LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 610-4 85