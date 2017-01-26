Nissan GT-R Celebrates India’s Republic Day By Breaking World Record

On a fateful January day in 1950, India escaped from the shackles of the British Empire rule by voting its constitution into law. Due to the historical significance of this feat, India celebrates January 26 as Republic Day. Nissan
’s regional office couldn’t let this chance pass, so it joined in on the action.
Under the hashtags #legendarysalute
and #OMGTR
, the peeps over at Nissan India decided that the best way to pay respect to India’s independence is through art. More to the point, to create the world’s largest-ever outline of a country map with the help of a brand spanking new 2017 Nissan GT-R
.
And guess what? Nissan succeeded in doing so. Nissan chose the salt pans of Sambhar Lake as the canvas for the said record. To ensure that the driver doesn’t make a mess of the drawing, the map was plotted with the help of precision GPS coordinates. The result of all this planning? An outline of India
’s map measuring 3 kilometers in length and 2.8 kilometers terms of in width.
Professional rally driver Rahul Kanthraj is the man who made the record possible. Already validated by the Limca Book of Records, Nissan’s record will be included in the 2018 edition of the book. Similar to the Guinness Book of World Records
, the Limca Book of Records is published on an annual basis.
The 2017 Nissan GT-R (i.e. the facelifted R35 model) is on sale in India from INR 1,99,00,000, a figure that translates to $292,755 at current exchange rates. By comparison, the suggested retail price of the Godzilla in the U.S. is $109,990. Why is the GT-R so expensive
in India, you might ask? According to chapter 87 of the Customs Tariff Act, the import tax on a car is 125 percent.