Nissan Finds What European Drivers Think About Self-Driving Cars

Nissan
’s European division has done a survey that examined the opinion of almost 6,000 drivers from the Old Continent about various topics.
Nissan executed the questionnaire in October 2016, and its representatives spoke to drivers from Italy, Norway, Spain, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
The most discussed topics were autonomous driving technologies
and the future of mobility. Nissan was pleased to discover that people are starting to understand the benefits that can be introduced through an autonomous car
.
As we noted in articles that discussed the topic of self-driving vehicles, Nissan has found that most of its respondents have accepted the fact that driverless cars
will reduce the number of accidents on public roads, will save time for everyone, and will also improve access to mobility.
The latter aspect seems to be the one that caught the eyes of most drivers, as they realized that people that could not drive at all would be able to get on the road in a car without depending on another driver.
Complicated topics regarding driverless vehicles have remained in the minds of European drivers, but that is understandable because regulators and automakers have not even settled them.
The biggest problem seems to be the responsibility that comes in the case of an accident with a self-driving vehicle. Nobody knows who will be to blame if the car gets into a crash and turns out it was to blame.
Nissan
thinks that this can be worked out if automakers will communicate more on the topic with the public, and authorities will take the right decision when they will be sure that the proposed driverless cars are as safe as possible.
This study has many interesting conclusions, but it is evident to us that self-driving vehicles will be available on the market
within our lifetimes, and we are also aware that we may live to see a day when they become the norm.