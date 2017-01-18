autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Nissan Boss Says Car Enthusiasts Will Love Autonomous Cars, He Makes Sense

 
18 Jan 2017, 17:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Autonomous cars could mean the end of human drivers, but it is becoming evident that the dreaded future some fear will not happen.
People will keep driving cars for as long as governments will allow them to do to so on public roads, and when that is banned, race tracks will flourish from a rush of car enthusiasts. While we love the idea of having as many race tracks as possible around the world, we might miss a late night drive that soothes the nerves.

Fortunately for us, automotive executives seem to think in a similar manner, as Renault Nissan’s Carlos Ghosn has shown. Mr. Ghosn is credited with saving Nissan, and managing to make Renault more profitable than ever. At the same time, Carlos Ghosn has also led the Alliance to build electric cars, autonomous vehicles, and the Nissan GT-R.

With all that in mind, Mr. Ghosn was interviewed by the Australians at Motoring, who addressed the fear of many petrolheads that driverless cars will bring the end of driving for good. As our editor-in-chief explained in an article published in early December 2016, autonomous cars will be beneficial to petrolheads, but not just by taking the wheel from careless drivers.

Carlos Ghosn explained that autonomous cars would not kill the GT-R, and driving enthusiasts have nothing to worry about the new technology. Instead, they will have the prospect of deciding when to operate manually, and the possibility of letting the car handle itself when it is in heavy traffic.

Ghosn underlines his statement with the fact that driving pleasure will be “reinforced” by the fact that you get to determine when you want to use it. The leader of the Renault-Nissan Alliance also explained that self-driving cars might lead to a small reduction of vehicle ownership, but people will still buy cars because of the emotional link they provide.

As a saying from the world of memes writes, “you can sleep in a car, but you cannot race a house.” That makes sense to us.

However, Ghosn did note that the automotive industry might change ten years from today, and that nobody knows what will happen to ownership figures then, but it is fair to acknowledge that it is impossible to predict something like that when decades are concerned.

Carlos Ghosn Nissan renault nissan self driving technology self-driving cars autonomous cars driverless cars
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our NISSAN Testdrives:

2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 Nissan Maxima78
2016 Nissan Juke Nismo RS62
2016 Nissan GT-R81
2015 Nissan Pulsar67
2014 NISSAN Qashqai77
2014 NISSAN 370Z Roadster69
NISSAN Patrol66
NISSAN GT-R 79
NISSAN Juke65