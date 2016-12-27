Nissan 370Z Driver Hydrolocks Engine Going through Miami Flood, Ends Up Pushing

autoevolution

Miami floods are some of the greatest enemies of the local sportscar community and, ironically, most of the issues related to this have to do with the drivers' ignorance rather than nature's caprices.
The Nissan 370Z hydrolocking episode seen in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page is an example as good as any, with the unfortunate stunt being delivered by Rob Ferretti.

The YouTuber caught the moment on camera a few years ago, back in his Miami era. While other drivers of low-ground-clearance vehicles decided to invest some extra time into their trips and to deal with the flood by driving around it, the man behind the wheel of the Z obviously decided to plow right through the water that had taken over the intersection.

We see the two-door after this had lost its power and most such situations end in the hydrolocking of the engine. Such a pathway can easily be that kind of situation that takes uninitiated drivers by surprise, as not too many people outside the afficionado circles are aware of what can happen when water enters their powerplants instead of air.

Rob delivers a humor-grade explanation of what hydrolocking means and if you're looking for a more detailed take on this engine-devastating matter, you can head over to our dedicated guide.

Given the relatively high position of the air intake used by Nissan 370Z's V6, certain YouTube commentators are wondering whether the example seen here had been gifted with a cold air intake, a move that could've facilitated the wet issues. Here's to hoping supercar drivers who play the submarine game get their intake calculations right.

Regardless, the driver ended up having to push his boat out of the water, with Rob, who spends quite a lot of time investing in new or old go-fast machines, estimating that the episode could've cost the man around $10,000. As for why the YT guy didn't help the driver of the Z, the explanation he provides in the video may or may not please you.

