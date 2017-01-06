autoevolution

Nico Rosberg Checks His Ferrari LaFerrari’s Tire Pressure in Monaco

 
6 Jan 2017, 8:09 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The reigning world champion, who retired from Formula 1 five days after he was crowned so by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobil, is not a diehard Mercedes-AMG fan. As these two photographs reveal, Nico has a soft spot for the Prancing Horse.
After 10 years in the king motorsport, Rosberg retired with top honors. During his tenure in Formula 1, he drove for only two teams: Williams and Mercedes. But as Sebastian Vettel once said during an interview on the grounds of the 2016 Canadian race weekend, “everybody’s a Ferrari fan [...] even if you go to the Mercedes guys [...] they are Ferrari fans.” Seb has a point.

I mean, look at how Nico pampers his red-painted LaFerrari, a hypercar inspired by Scuderia Ferrari’s exploits. Or lack thereof, if I may say. After all, the Prancing Horse has kept on struggling to snatch the Constructors’ Championship since Kimi Raikkonen pulled it off in the last GP of 2007.

According to a Reddit thread, Nico is seen here checking the tire pressure of his LaFerrari in an Esso gas station in Monte Carlo, Monaco. It’s also fairly easy to notice that he’s wearing a Mercedes-branded sweatshirt, a piece of clothing that does not mix well with the thoroughbred hypercar next to him.

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, remains faithful to Mercedes-AMG by driving a Pagani Zonda 760LH. Speaking of which, Hamilton somehow managed to crash his beloved Zonda on the streets of Monaco in 2015. Happily, however, nobody was injured, and the car was fixed by the artisans over at Pagani.

While on the subject of all things Formula 1, it should be noted that Merc has yet to announce a replacement for Nico Rosberg for 2017. Hearsay suggests Valtteri Bottas will be fetched by the German team from Williams. Expect an announcemnt in this regard to be made in the coming weeks.
Nico Rosberg Ferrari Ferrari LaFerrari Monaco Formula 1 lol
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our FERRARI Testdrives:

FERRARI 458 Speciale76
FERRARI California70
FERRARI F12 Berlinetta91
FERRARI FF on Jebel Hafeet Mountain Road91
FERRARI 458 Italia86
FERRARI FF 91
FERRARI 458 Spider85