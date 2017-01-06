Nico Rosberg Checks His Ferrari LaFerrari’s Tire Pressure in Monaco

The reigning world champion, who retired from Formula 1 five days after he was crowned so by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobil, is not a diehard Mercedes-AMG fan. As these two photographs reveal, Nico has a soft spot for the Prancing Horse
.
After 10 years in the king motorsport, Rosberg retired with top honors. During his tenure in Formula 1, he drove for only two teams: Williams and Mercedes. But as Sebastian Vettel once said during an interview on the grounds of the 2016 Canadian race weekend, “everybody’s a Ferrari fan [...] even if you go to the Mercedes guys [...] they are Ferrari fans.”
Seb has a point.
I mean, look at how Nico pampers his red-painted LaFerrari
, a hypercar inspired by Scuderia Ferrari’s exploits. Or lack thereof, if I may say. After all, the Prancing Horse has kept on struggling to snatch the Constructors’ Championship since Kimi Raikkonen pulled it off in the last GP of 2007.
According to a Reddit thread, Nico is seen here checking the tire pressure of his LaFerrari in an Esso gas station in Monte Carlo, Monaco
. It’s also fairly easy to notice that he’s wearing a Mercedes-branded sweatshirt, a piece of clothing that does not mix well with the thoroughbred hypercar next to him.
Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, remains faithful to Mercedes-AMG
by driving a Pagani Zonda 760LH. Speaking of which, Hamilton somehow managed to crash his beloved Zonda
on the streets of Monaco in 2015. Happily, however, nobody was injured, and the car was fixed by the artisans over at Pagani.
While on the subject of all things Formula 1, it should be noted that Merc has yet to announce a replacement for Nico Rosberg for 2017. Hearsay suggests Valtteri Bottas will be fetched by the German team from Williams
. Expect an announcemnt in this regard to be made in the coming weeks.