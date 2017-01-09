autoevolution

Nick McFadden Joins Team Hammer In MotoAmerica Superstock 600

 
9 Jan 2017, 14:22 UTC ·
Young riding talent Nick McFadden has signed a new contract with Team Hammer to race in the 2017 MotoAmerica AMA/FIM North American 600 Superstock Championship.
McFadden is one of the most recent examples of the remarkable stockpile of racing talent from Owensboro, Kentucky. The now 19-year-old rider came into the professional racing world in 2013, getting a podium finish in his first AMA Pro Road Racing event at the Barber Motorsports Park.

Before turning pro, Nick was one of the most accomplished amateur racers in the nation. He started racing at the age of four and achieved multiple amateur titles as both a flat tracker and road racer in the decade that followed. In 2012, he was already named the AMA Youth Roadracer of the Year.

"I'm really excited to join the team for the 2017 season. I can already tell I'm with a great group and the program is really strong. I'm really honored to be a part of it," McFadden said. "To me, this deal seems like a new level, and there are some tools I've never had before, like working with Dr. Ellis from medAge on nutrition and training and working with Ken Hill and Rickdiculous Racing for rider coaching."

“We've been working together since the MotoAmerica season ended and I could see a huge difference in my riding even after just the first three days with Ken Hill,” he added. “It is inspiring to be a part of Team Hammer and have a great crew behind me. I'm really looking forward to the season, and I'm training very hard to be ready on race day."

The racing team has already put together a development plan for Nick based on science and proven results. With its technical expertise on the bikes, the team says it is prepared to get the young talent ready to race and is also keen they will achieve victories in the Superstock 600 class.
