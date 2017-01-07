Next-Generation Mercedes-Benz GLA Expected To Receive Pronounced Coupe Styling

Mercedes-Benz
’s SUV range was significantly increased since the late 90s, when the G-Class
and the ML were the only products of this kind from the German brand.
Today, Mercedes-Benz has an SUV
in almost every segment of the premium class, and this is because this body style is selling like hot cakes on pay day. Therefore, the portfolio of SUVs from Mercedes-Benz (and its competitors, mind you) is continuously enhanced and increased.
They are even planning electric SUVs, and Audi has already announced its plan to launch a vehicle of this kind by the end of the decade. With that in mind, it is evident that SUV customers want variety, which means all shapes and sizes are desired from this body style.
The latest creation from Mercedes-Benz that belongs in this genre, the GLB
, is a compact SUV that is based on the MFA2 platform. The said platform is for compact class vehicles, and it will be used on the next-generation GLA. The latter was the first compact SUV from Mercedes-Benz, and it proved popular among consumers.
Evidently, a second-generation GLA will follow, and it will also be built on the MFA2 platform. Once you put two and two together, you will notice that the GLA and the GLB will share
their platforms and segments.
Since Mercedes-Benz is a premium brand, and it does not want to sell cheaper cars, you start to wonder why it would build two SUVs on the same platform that will be slotted in the same segment.
The answer is simple with the GLB/GLA pair: Mercedes-Benz plans to make the GLB a more off-road oriented model, which is known since the rumors announcing the GLB first appeared on the Internet. Meanwhile, the GLA will continue to exist, but it will be refined into a model that will be oriented for on-road driving.
While the GLB will become a more capable SUV in all the meanings of that description, the GLA
will receive even more features from Coupe models, and it might even be offered in a four-seat configuration to enhance individuality. As a way to put things into perspective, the shift would make the GLA a rival of BMW’s X2, while the GLB will be the competitor of the X1.