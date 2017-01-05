autoevolution

Next-Generation Fiat 500 Could Get Four-Door Version Named 600

 
Fiat hit the jackpot when it launched the 500 a decade ago. It came 50 years after the previous 500 was available, and it managed to capture the hearts of many clients since then.
Eight years after the launch of the new 500, Fiat refreshed it with a thorough facelift. The Italians focused on retaining most of the elements of the 500, but improved on those that needed an update. The said facelift is expected to remain in production for a few more years, but it will not stick around as much as the phase one of this model.

In other words, we will be looking at a new Fiat 500 by 2019 or so, and it should come with a new platform. The said technical platform is bound to be designed from the get go to suit multiple body styles, which would help Fiat develop more models based on the 500 line.

The same happened to the ongoing 500, which ended up getting a crossover version, although did not share as many parts with the hatchback as you might think.

The next generation of the Fiat 500 might change that, because the Italian automaker might want to keep its costs under control in the next few years. The described platform that is expected to be featured under the next 500 does not have a name yet, but we should learn more about it in the next few years.

One of the body styles developed on the next generation Fiat 500 platform is a five-door hatchback. Instead of using the 500 name, Fiat is expected to call the five-door model 600, which would mark a return to another historical name. While it is fair to note that Fiat had a Seicento (600 in Italian) model in the late ‘90s, the said model did not attain the level of success that it was expected to achieve.

The Fiat 600 would come to market around 2020, and it would become a practical alternative to the regular 500, without getting significantly bigger.
