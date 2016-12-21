autoevolution

Next-Gen Renault Duster Arriving in Brazil in 2018

 
Many expected to see the brand new Dacia Duster at the2016  Paris Motor Show. But most reports suggest we'll have to wait until the end of 2017. That's still acceptable, considering that Brazil will get the Renault-badged version a year after that.
The Duster is the best-selling vehicle of the Franco-Japanese strategic alliance, perhaps the first cheap crossover to gain global recognition. I recently rear an article suggesting that, as population grows, there will no longer be such a thing as Third World countries, and the buying habits of the Brazilians or Indians will start weighing heavily. Add those two together, and the Duster 2 is sure to be a critical project.

According to a report from Autos Segredos, the next-gen Renault Duster will hit Brazil in 2018, seven years after the current car debuted. Codenamed HJD, this crossover will be 20 centimeters longer than before, creating room for an optional third row of seats.

The Renault B0 platform will still underpin it. In other words, it won't share any bits with the Renault Kadjar, but more strength will be added, presumably to ensure a higher safety rating.

Previous reports have hinted that the European and Latin American Duster models will be different. We've already seen that with the Renault Captur, which is actually the Russian, Duster-derived Kaptur with available AWD. Nissan also plans to separate the Micra into Europe and everywhere else. We have no idea where that leaves the Russians and their Nissan Terrano.

Engine choices should include the Ethanol-compatible 1.6 and 2.0-liter units. Automatic models will be equipped with a CVT, not the twin-clutch version offered in Europe. In some markets, the HJD Duster will also get a 1.6 dCi instead of the 1.5 dCi currently fitted.

As for the Oroch pickup, it will have to soldier on in its current configuration, since it was only recently launched during the 2015 Buenos Aires Motor Show. Presumably, a mid-life facelift is going to happen, though.
