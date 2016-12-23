New Update Prevents the Autopilot from Going Over Speed Limit, Raises Questions

Tesla is now working on the big 8.1 update for its vehicles, but while that's being done, some less comprehensive modifications are being made to the company's EVs.





Going forward, regardless of whether the manufacturer takes responsibility or not, it makes sense for autonomous cars - what Tesla says it will achieve once the Autopilot 2.0 is in full gear - to drive strictly by the rules. Which is probably another reason why so many of us will only use the feature sporadically at first. One such change was brought by the 8.0.2 update, and even though it's one of the simplest things you can imagine, it might turn out to have a very big impact.Until now, the Autopilot allowed the user to set the speed of the Traffic-Aware Cruis Control system 5 mph (8 km/h) over the speed limit on that particular road segment. The company believed the driver was entitled to choose whether he wanted to go slightly above the speed limit.Now, though, following this latest update, Tesla is going to enforce a more strict speed discipline, forcing drivers to abide the law and only go as fast as the speed limit and not one mile per hour faster if they want to keep using all of the Autopilot's functions.Depending on how who is asking, Tesla is going to describe the Autopilot feature either as a semi- autonomous driving software, or an evolved adaptive cruise control system.In reality, at least its first version is closer to the former rather than the latter. That meant that whatever happened while the car was operating under Autopilot was entirely the responsibility of the driver. Which makes perfect sense, considering all other cars which offer similar systems didn't even think about raising this issue.This modification in the way Autopilot works might suggest a first step from Tesla toward taking responsibility for the action of its feature. If that were the case, it would make perfect sense to stick to the speed limits or everyone would be driving as if on the Autobahn knowing Tesla was paying the ticket.However, the company did not make any comment that would suggest this was the case. The first reactions from Tesla owners were not very positive, though, most of them fearing this would simply turn them into liabilities on the road for not being able to keep up with the rest of the traffic. They argued that it would also pose a safety threat, which is also technically correct, even though the alternative would be breaking the law.Going forward, regardless of whether the manufacturer takes responsibility or not, it makes sense for autonomous cars - what Tesla says it will achieve once the Autopilot 2.0 is in full gear - to drive strictly by the rules. Which is probably another reason why so many of us will only use the feature sporadically at first.