New Shelby American Mustang Teased, But What Is It?

 
12 Jan 2017, 9:19 UTC ·
by
Shelby American, Inc. is prepping something hot for Mustang enthusiasts. Slated to debut on Thursday, January 19, 2017, the mysterious Mustang variant celebrates 50 years of... something.
Teased through the company’s Facebook account via a pic that reads “photo courtesy of autoevolution.com,” we have a handful of clues as to what’s in the offing. First and foremost, a punchline: “The legend is reborn.” Then there’s a flurry of hashtags: #50years, #Snakebit, and #TheLegendReturns.

Given the above-mentioned circumstances, what Mustang was launched five decades ago with something relating to slithering serpents in its name? The Shelby GT350 is not it, chiefly because Ford builds it, not Shelby American. As for the Shelby GT500, Ford is developing one for the 2019 model year.

The question remains, which Shelby Mustang is Shelby American teasing us with? To answer it, I’m asking you to bear in mind that the company employed a picture of the Shelby GT350 to tease its new model. Now, please take into account that the mystery Shelby American Mustang variant will be presented at the Ford Performance booth at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction. To be honest, I don’t know what to make of this announcement.

The safest bet would be the GT500 Super Snake. Be that as it may, the Ford Motor Company hasn’t revealed the all-new Shelby GT500 yet, so Shelby American doesn’t have what it needs most to bring the Super Snake to life.

Can you think of any other Shelby American Mustang launched in 1967 other than the original GT500 in Super Snake attire? The magnificent Cobra GT500 KR (King of the Road) doesn’t count because it arrived for 1968, not 1967.

And on that bombshell, we ask you, the reader, to help us with a suggestion. Drop a comment and let the speculation game begin. Until we’ll find out for certain what it is in a week’s time, guesswork is all we've got.

