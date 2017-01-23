autoevolution

New Owners of F1 Could Cut Ferrari's Financial Privileges In The Sport

 
Formula 1 has a new owner of its controlling stake, and it looks like things are about to change for the world’s most expensive form of motorsport.
Among the things that are considered for this process is Ferrari’s financial deal, and Bernie Ecclestone’s leadership. We will tackle both issues in this story, and the first one we mentioned will be discussed ahead of the latter. It may even lead to Ferrari’s departure from this sport, but there is no guarantee behind that risk.

As some of you know, Ferrari has a privileged deal with Formula 1, and the Italian Scuderia receives over $90 million just for participating in the sport.

While the sum may appear to be immense, other teams also get money for participating, but Ferrari gets three times as more than its counterparts like Sauber and Manor, which receive less than half of the mentioned amount.

The potential cut of Ferrari’s deal by the new owners of Formula 1 has not been officially decided. According to Motorsport, there’s a possibility that leaking this information to the press could help those that own Formula 1 to gain more money from renegotiating the contract proposed to Ferrari.

Therefore, Ferrari would be interested in negotiating a deal with Liberty Media shortly after the Americans decide they are interested in the deal, and if they choose to stick in this branch of motorsport.

The other drastic change considered by Liberty Media for Formula 1 was to ask Bernie Ecclestone to step down from his function within the company. New leaderships would bring someone closer to the American corporation at the helm of the sport, and this would support the introduction of new rules and regulations without any influence from the wealthy British business man.

It is worth noting that both topics have been reported by multiple media outlets quoting an interview with Liberty Media’s Chief Executive, Greg Maffei, whose statements will eventually clarify the changes that will be introduced to the sport.
