New Opel / Vauxhall Crossland X Leaked, Looks Like a Mishmash

“Why did you call it a mishmash in the headline?” About that, there are plenty of reasons why the Crossland X is having a hard time trying to prove its crossover. Starting with the obvious, the front grille design is 100% Insignia Grand Sport. Then there are the LED headlights, which have one too many similarities with the Mokka X The black trim that gives the impression of a floating roof at the rear three quarters of the Crossland X? Yeah, that trick has been introduced to the Opel Vauxhall range by the Adam city car. As for the rear, is sports a design that doesn’t offer too much in the way of visual individuality.Once you step inside, you’ll not be surprised to find out that the Crossland X has been put together with parts sourced from a compact hatchback. I’m referring to the Astra K; more specifically, its steering wheel, gear lever, touchscreen infotainment system, instrument cluster, and stalks. Only the hexagon-shaped outer air vents bring an air of freshness to the cabin design of the Crossland X.Built upon the PSA EMP2 platform, the Crossland X is related to the Peugeot 3008 . The Grandland X, on the other hand, will be General Motors’ equivalent to the seven-seat Peugeot 5008 compact crossover. Front-wheel-drive comes by default, but the Crossland X will surely be made available with an all-wheel-drive system.On the engine front, I’m afraid I can’t tell you much about what to expect from the new kid on the block. The safest bets would be the 1.6 CDTi , chiefly because Europe sure loves diesel engines. A 1.4-liter turbo four-cylinder could also be in the offing for the petrol-loving public, with as many as 150 PS. In British money, that would be 148 bhp.