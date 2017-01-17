New Opel / Vauxhall Crossland X Leaked, Looks Like a Mishmash

We were supposed to see it on Wednesday, but the best-known automotive tipster on Facebook decided that he’s not having it. Instead of waiting around for Opel to officially reveal it, Ferd
took to the Internet to share low-res photos of the Crossland X.
“Why did you call it a mishmash in the headline?”
About that, there are plenty of reasons why the Crossland X is having a hard time trying to prove its crossover. Starting with the obvious, the front grille design is 100% Insignia Grand Sport. Then there are the LED headlights, which have one too many similarities with the Mokka X
.
The black trim that gives the impression of a floating roof at the rear three quarters of the Crossland X? Yeah, that trick has been introduced to the Opel
/Vauxhall
range by the Adam city car. As for the rear, is sports a design that doesn’t offer too much in the way of visual individuality.
Once you step inside, you’ll not be surprised to find out that the Crossland X has been put together with parts sourced from a compact hatchback. I’m referring to the Astra K; more specifically, its steering wheel, gear lever, touchscreen infotainment system, instrument cluster, and stalks. Only the hexagon-shaped outer air vents bring an air of freshness to the cabin design of the Crossland X.
Built upon the PSA EMP2 platform, the Crossland X is related to the Peugeot 3008
. The Grandland X, on the other hand, will be General Motors’ equivalent to the seven-seat Peugeot 5008
compact crossover. Front-wheel-drive comes by default, but the Crossland X will surely be made available with an all-wheel-drive system.
On the engine front, I’m afraid I can’t tell you much about what to expect from the new kid on the block. The safest bets would be the 1.6 CDTi
, chiefly because Europe sure loves diesel engines. A 1.4-liter turbo four-cylinder could also be in the offing for the petrol-loving public, with as many as 150 PS. In British money, that would be 148 bhp.