autoevolution

New Motorcycle Safety Brake Light Surfaces At CES 2017

 
5 Jan 2017, 14:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Visibility is one of the biggest issues when it comes to the dangers of riding a motorcycle but this new product introduced at the Consumer Technology Association (CES) 2017 promises to solve that while adding even more passive features.
For the first time in 50 CES editions, you can see the first smart helmet accessory that represents the first wearable brake light connected ti a smartphone app. It comes from a French startup that specializes in the development of connected objects for motorcycle safety, and it is called the Cosmo Connected.

The device has as simple and clever design that ca fit all types of helmets using an adhesive and a special clip-on support so you can easily remove it when not needed or to be used on another helmet.

The Cosmo Connected emits a red signal at eye level to the driver of the car behind the biker for added visibility when braking. When not slowing down, the device will continue to flash so the rider can be seen.

An important feature worth keeping in mind is the fact that the braking light will turn itself on even when slowing down without applying the brakes. And we all know how powerful engine braking is on a one- or two-cylinder motorcycle and how many drivers are not aware of it.

Made from durable plastic to resist all weather conditions, the electronic gizmo weighs less than 200 grams and is designed to automatically detach from the helmet in case of an accident.

Speaking of accidents, the Cosmo Connected can rescue-call to the nearest emergency service within 3 minutes, sending them the alert as well as the GPS coordinates of the rider’s location and his/her medical profile. As an option, the app can be set to alert friends or family.

The device will be able to connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth and will give low-power alerts when it’s time to recharge the battery. If all goes well, the Cosmo Connected will be on sale as of May 2017.

bike accessories bike tech bike industry road safety motorcycle safety CES 2017
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78