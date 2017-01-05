New Motorcycle Safety Brake Light Surfaces At CES 2017

For the first time in 50 CES editions, you can see the first smart helmet accessory that represents the first wearable brake light connected ti a smartphone app. It comes from a French startup that specializes in the development of connected objects for motorcycle safety, and it is called the Cosmo Connected.The device has as simple and clever design that ca fit all types of helmets using an adhesive and a special clip-on support so you can easily remove it when not needed or to be used on another helmet.The Cosmo Connected emits a red signal at eye level to the driver of the car behind the biker for added visibility when braking. When not slowing down, the device will continue to flash so the rider can be seen.An important feature worth keeping in mind is the fact that the braking light will turn itself on even when slowing down without applying the brakes. And we all know how powerful engine braking is on a one- or two-cylinder motorcycle and how many drivers are not aware of it.Made from durable plastic to resist all weather conditions, the electronic gizmo weighs less than 200 grams and is designed to automatically detach from the helmet in case of an accident.Speaking of accidents, the Cosmo Connected can rescue-call to the nearest emergency service within 3 minutes, sending them the alert as well as the GPS coordinates of the rider’s location and his/her medical profile. As an option, the app can be set to alert friends or family.The device will be able to connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth and will give low-power alerts when it’s time to recharge the battery. If all goes well, the Cosmo Connected will be on sale as of May 2017.