New McLaren Super Series Model Teased: Lighter Than the 650S

As a standalone automaker, McLaren Automotive
is relatively new in the biz. It was 2010 when the car-making division became independent. A year later, the 12C made its debut as the newly spun company’s first model. Three years later, the 12C morphed into the 650S, but now it's time for something different.
At the 87th Geneva Motor Show, McLaren Automotive will replace the first-generation Super Series with an all-new breed
. Currently known as the P14, all McLaren is willing to share about it for the time being is, in essence, not much. The carbon fiber chassis in the featured photo, for example, is called Monocage II and it’s described as being lighter than the 650S’ MonoCell.
Just how light? According to the Woking-based automaker, we’re in for a dry weight of 1,283 kg (2,828 lbs) or 18 kilos less “than a McLaren 650S with comparable specification.”
The Monocage II teaser also reveals a wide cabin entrance, lower sills, and pretty good visibility. A lower center of gravity is also in the offing, as is something called “Visible Monocage.”
As per McLaren, that’s an option that exposes the carbon fiber on the inside of the A-pillars.
The first of 15 new cars included in McLaren’s Track 22 business plan, the P14 has been spied roaming on British B roads time and time again. Rumored to be christened 720S
, the newcomer of the Super Series is also said to pack a larger engine than the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 of the 650S. A certain report suggests that a 720 PS (710 hp) 4.0-liter V8 engine should fit the bill nicely.
“Super Series is the core of the McLaren business and personifies the blend of extreme performance, crafted luxury and unparalleled driver involvement that is the McLaren heartland,”
said Mike Flewitt, the man who runs the show. “This is the first time we have replaced a product family and the new Super Series will be absolutely true to McLaren’s pioneering spirit in being a revolutionary leap forwards, both for our brand and the supercar segment.”