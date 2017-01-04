autoevolution

New McLaren Super Series Model Teased: Lighter Than the 650S

 
4 Jan 2017, 13:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
As a standalone automaker, McLaren Automotive is relatively new in the biz. It was 2010 when the car-making division became independent. A year later, the 12C made its debut as the newly spun company’s first model. Three years later, the 12C morphed into the 650S, but now it's time for something different.
At the 87th Geneva Motor Show, McLaren Automotive will replace the first-generation Super Series with an all-new breed. Currently known as the P14, all McLaren is willing to share about it for the time being is, in essence, not much. The carbon fiber chassis in the featured photo, for example, is called Monocage II and it’s described as being lighter than the 650S’ MonoCell.

Just how light? According to the Woking-based automaker, we’re in for a dry weight of 1,283 kg (2,828 lbs) or 18 kilos less “than a McLaren 650S with comparable specification.” The Monocage II teaser also reveals a wide cabin entrance, lower sills, and pretty good visibility. A lower center of gravity is also in the offing, as is something called “Visible Monocage.” As per McLaren, that’s an option that exposes the carbon fiber on the inside of the A-pillars.

The first of 15 new cars included in McLaren’s Track 22 business plan, the P14 has been spied roaming on British B roads time and time again. Rumored to be christened 720S, the newcomer of the Super Series is also said to pack a larger engine than the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 of the 650S. A certain report suggests that a 720 PS (710 hp) 4.0-liter V8 engine should fit the bill nicely.

“Super Series is the core of the McLaren business and personifies the blend of extreme performance, crafted luxury and unparalleled driver involvement that is the McLaren heartland,” said Mike Flewitt, the man who runs the show. “This is the first time we have replaced a product family and the new Super Series will be absolutely true to McLaren’s pioneering spirit in being a revolutionary leap forwards, both for our brand and the supercar segment.”

2018 McLaren P14 teaser 2018 McLaren 720S v8 McLaren P14 supercar McLaren 720S
press release
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our MCLAREN Testdrives:

MCLAREN MP4-12C Spider 80
MCLAREN MP4-12C79