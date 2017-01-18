New McLaren Super Series Model Spied Uncamouflaged, Has Signature Dihedral Doors

McLaren
Automotive introduced its trademark dihedral doors with the advent of the 12C, then called MP4-12C as a little nod to the hookup of the McLaren Formula 1 team and Project 4 Racing. And I’m much obliged to announce that the newest road-going model will certainly keep the dihedral flame alive 'n' kicking.
Before anything, here’s a hat tip to Mike for sending autoevolution the URL for the unlisted YouTube video you can watch at the end of this story. Uploaded by user “Xynthia”
and titled “7 2 0 S,”
the potato-quality clip appears to have been filmed in a warehouse. In this setting, the automaker appears to have every Super Series model, from the 12C to the 675LT Spider
.
When the camera shifts focus from the 12C Spider
to the 650S Spider
, the P14 appears at the right side of the screen, surrounded by plenty of people. All cars wear British number plates, so it’s likely this is a customer preview before the model goes official at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in March.
The grainy screenshot pictured above is the best look yet of the second-generation Super Series
, and boy does it look like it means business. Tipster Mike also sent us an invitation for the North American VIP previews. Slated to take place in Los Angeles and New York, the said invitation reveals that customers “will be able to pre-order ahead of the official launch in March.”
Some say the P14 will pack 720 PS (710 horsepower) from a newly-developed 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine
, which is why the rumor mill already baptized the new Macca "720S."
While the said information has yet to be confirmed by the Woking-based automaker, McLaren Automotive did tease us with the dry weight of its all-new Super Series brawler: 1,283 kilograms or 2,828 pounds.
Whatever the future holds for us, the VIP preview invitation reveals what's what: a “lighter,” “stronger,”
and “faster”
McLaren Super Series model.