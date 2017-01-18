autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

New McLaren Super Series Model Spied Uncamouflaged, Has Signature Dihedral Doors

 
18 Jan 2017, 8:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
McLaren Automotive introduced its trademark dihedral doors with the advent of the 12C, then called MP4-12C as a little nod to the hookup of the McLaren Formula 1 team and Project 4 Racing. And I’m much obliged to announce that the newest road-going model will certainly keep the dihedral flame alive 'n' kicking.
Before anything, here’s a hat tip to Mike for sending autoevolution the URL for the unlisted YouTube video you can watch at the end of this story. Uploaded by user “Xynthia” and titled “7 2 0 S,” the potato-quality clip appears to have been filmed in a warehouse. In this setting, the automaker appears to have every Super Series model, from the 12C to the 675LT Spider.

When the camera shifts focus from the 12C Spider to the 650S Spider, the P14 appears at the right side of the screen, surrounded by plenty of people. All cars wear British number plates, so it’s likely this is a customer preview before the model goes official at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in March.

The grainy screenshot pictured above is the best look yet of the second-generation Super Series, and boy does it look like it means business. Tipster Mike also sent us an invitation for the North American VIP previews. Slated to take place in Los Angeles and New York, the said invitation reveals that customers “will be able to pre-order ahead of the official launch in March.”
Some say the P14 will pack 720 PS (710 horsepower) from a newly-developed 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which is why the rumor mill already baptized the new Macca "720S." While the said information has yet to be confirmed by the Woking-based automaker, McLaren Automotive did tease us with the dry weight of its all-new Super Series brawler: 1,283 kilograms or 2,828 pounds.

Whatever the future holds for us, the VIP preview invitation reveals what's what: a “lighter,” “stronger,” and “faster” McLaren Super Series model.

2018 McLaren 720S leaked 2018 McLaren Super Series 2018 McLaren P14 supercar McLaren spy video
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our MCLAREN Testdrives:

MCLAREN MP4-12C Spider 80
MCLAREN MP4-12C79