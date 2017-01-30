New Man-Cave Products From Indian Motorcycle Are Available

For some of us, a dream home looks more like a huge garage packed with cool motorcycles that also has a bed and a shower somewhere between tools and spare parts. However, if your significant other isn’t allowing for that, you can at least make yourself a man-cave and Indian Motorcycle has something new for you.





The list is quite impressive so we had to narrow it down a bit and show you the coolest items in the new collection. Starting off with the American Icon Corrugated Sign, this large 83 cm by 70 cm (32 x 27 inches) has an antique brass print and can be put indoors as well as outside. It has been treated to resist UV light and rust.



Next, we have an



The list also includes an Indian icon barrel sign, which is a large wooden circular sign made from 100 percent pine wood and is ideal to fit in your bar or cafe. Along with it, you can also get Indian-branded shot glasses and a 2-in-1 corkscrew wine-stopper.



The collection features some high-quality posters too, each being printed on 290gsm paper and measuring 61 cm by 46 cm (24 x 18 inches). They come securely rolled up in a tube, and you can choose from multiple models, including the Scout, Chief Dark Horse, Chieftain, and Roadmaster.



Last but not least, you can have a nice garage mat. You can park your pride and joy on it, and it is also thick enough to protect your knees while working or cleaning the bike. It measures 264 cm by 133 cm (104 x 52 inches).



