New Indian Motorcycle Dealer In Florida Celebrating The New Riding Season

With that in mind, the dealership is inviting all riders, non-riders, friends, neighbors, motorcycle clubs and veterans to attend the celebration on January 21st between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees with active military ID will automatically get a free Indian Motorcycle T-shirt. Opened up last year in June, Treasure Coast Indian Motorcycle in Hobe Sound is hosting a community celebration to open the 2017 riding season as well as bringing the community together for some fun.“Since we opened the dealership in the summer, we thought we’d wait to throw our ‘grand opening’ party when more of our seasonal visitors are here," said Brian “Hard Drive” Delaney, GM. “They really appreciate being able to ride in the winter months!”What does GM have to do with this story? Well, the actual Indian dealership was a former Dodge dealership which has been reconfigured in a matter of months to sell the neo-retro cruisers.The big party will feature live music and popular sounds from DJ Car Show Lew, who will also bring his own Lew’s Crew CarPro Auto Show. The latter is the longest running classic car show on the Treasure Coast and if you haven’t seen it yet, here’s your chance to do so.A nearby business, the Corvette Corral of Stuart, will also showcase a range of classic Corvettes to complement the bike show exposed by Vintage Iron (a collective of vintage motorcycle owners).Feeling lucky? Vintage Iron will also sell tickets to win an original 1980 Vintage Honda Street Racer, with all the money raised going towards the Paley Foundation, a local surgeon who helps children and adults with rare orthopedic disabilities. A Bikini Bike Wash will also raise money for the same foundation.With that in mind, the dealership is inviting all riders, non-riders, friends, neighbors, motorcycle clubs and veterans to attend the celebration on January 21st between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees with active military ID will automatically get a free Indian Motorcycle T-shirt.