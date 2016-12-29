autoevolution

New Honda NSX Drag Races Civic Type R with 5s Head Start, a Big Mistake

 
The Acura NSX (call it a Honda, if that floats your JDM boat) might not be the sharpest stopwatch tool in its class (more on that below), but, even so, a drag race against the Honda Civic Type R doesn't seem to make too much sense.
But what if the hot hatch would grab a five-second head start in the battle with the supercar? Wait, don't answer that question, as we have one more detail to throw in - this sprinting brawl is not the usual quarter-mile run, but rather a standing kilometer run, so the Type R has two aces up its (cylinder) sleeve.

The drag race comes from Auto Express, with the Brits throwing the two Hondas at each other on an empty airfield, allowing the go-fast machines to fully express their combustion madness.

All the numbers you need for covering this sprinting brawl are dropped in the clip, and yet you'll have to mind one aspect - the compact rocket is listed as being a member of the dual-clutch club, while the Type R is actually one of the last bastions of the three-pedal genre.

We've said this before and we'll say it again - the hot hatch segment seems to be the most effervescent part of the go-fast industry, which turns the Honda Civic Typer R into an incredibly efficient weapon despite its front-wheel-drive nature.

We've kept a close eye on the drag racing and time attack results delivered by the new NSX, with the gas-electric supercar having lost most of the battles it engaged in.

If we are to look outside the Honda box, the next step in the NSX book has to do with how the new Ford GT, whose deliveries have recently kicked off, performs in the review arena - it's impossible for us to refrain from comparing the two, especially since both mid-engined delights made their debut at the 2015 Detroit Motor Show.

