New Holden Astra Sedan Is No Opel In Drag, But a Chevrolet Cruze Made in Korea

 
10 Jan 2017
This year, Holden will introduce a new Astra Sedan to its model lineup. Compared to the hatchback (which is based on the Opel Astra K) and the coupe (which is basically an older Astra J with three doors), the 2017 Holden Astra Sedan is the same car as a Chevrolet Cruze. Except it isn’t. One reason is the car's origin.
You see, Holden’s idea of a Chevrolet Cruze is not assembled on the American continent alongside the U.S.-spec model. Nor is it manufactured at the Elizabeth factory that used to make the Cruze until October 2016. The all-new Astra Sedan is made in South Korea by GM Korea, a huge car company that was born from the ashes of the now-defunct Daewoo automotive group.

Don’t get me wrong because South Korea is perfectly fine by me now that the 2018 Kia Stinger went official. To its defense, the 2017 Holden Astra Sedan is a superior car compared to the one it replaces. Underpinned by the General Motors D2XX platform, the new kid on the block promises a supple ride, sufficiently nice handling, and a whole array of onboard technology.

Holden has yet to say what sort of engines will be made available for the all-new Astra Sedan. If you ask me, it’s obvious that a 1.4- and a 1.6-liter turbo will do the talking, translating to up to 147 kW of power. Regardless of grade, Holden’s new Astra Sedan will come as standard with LED daytime running lamps, alloy wheels, DAB+, a 7-inch touchscreen, and a rearview camera.

“Last year, Holden committed to launching 24 new products by 2020, and Astra sedan represents the thirteenth of those, joining Astra hatch and Astra coupe to continue building a world-class small car range,” said Marinos Panayiotou, the director of planning and program management.

The Australian release for the all-new Astra Sedan is set for May 2017.
