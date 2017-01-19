New 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Rendered as RWD Delight with a Pretty Face

Alfa Romeo is currently in the midst of a reinvention process, one that sees the Italian automaker's models switching to its new modular rear-wheel-drive platform one by one. Now that the Giulia sedan and the Stelvio crossover are already among us, it's time to look at what the automaker is planning for the Giulietta.









And while many buyers will obviously go for the standard models, it's the version putting the new Giulietta on the hot hatch map that keeps customers' dreams alive.



If the company sticks to its announced nomenclature plans (read:



The new Giulietta is expected to land in 2019 and it could also land on American shores, as a 2019 model. The rumor mill talks about the production of the hatch being relocated from the Cassino plant, where the The good news is that the hatchback is also set to be touched by the RWD wand and we're here to bring you a rendering of the next Giulietta . With the Giulia and the Stelvio, Alfa has followed premium German automaker down the one-face-fits-all path, which is why this pixel rearrangement sees the compact receiving the nose of its range mates. Indav Design is the digital art label behind this render and it's easy to recognise the side details of the current model.And while many buyers will obviously go for the standard models, it's the version putting the new Giulietta on the hot hatch map that keeps customers' dreams alive.If the company sticks to its announced nomenclature plans (read: 2015 ), the Giulietta, along with the Mito subcompact will see their range-topping versions leaving the current Quadrifoglio badges behind, with these being reserved for all-out performance machines such as the Ferrari-touched Giulia Q. Instead, Alfa Romeo's small cars should go for the Veloce moniker (that's "speed" in Italian), which is currently reserved for the warm versions of their larger siblings.The new Giulietta is expected to land in 2019 and it could also land on American shores, as a 2019 model. The rumor mill talks about the production of the hatch being relocated from the Cassino plant, where the Stelvio and the Giulia are also made, with the compact possibly scheduled to come to the world via the Pomigliano d'Arco site, which would require a hefty investment for the move.