autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

New 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Rendered as RWD Delight with a Pretty Face

 
19 Jan 2017, 11:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Alfa Romeo is currently in the midst of a reinvention process, one that sees the Italian automaker's models switching to its new modular rear-wheel-drive platform one by one. Now that the Giulia sedan and the Stelvio crossover are already among us, it's time to look at what the automaker is planning for the Giulietta.
The good news is that the hatchback is also set to be touched by the RWD wand and we're here to bring you a rendering of the next Giulietta. With the Giulia and the Stelvio, Alfa has followed premium German automaker down the one-face-fits-all path, which is why this pixel rearrangement sees the compact receiving the nose of its range mates.

Indav Design is the digital art label behind this render and it's easy to recognise the side details of the current model.

And while many buyers will obviously go for the standard models, it's the version putting the new Giulietta on the hot hatch map that keeps customers' dreams alive.

If the company sticks to its announced nomenclature plans (read: 2015), the Giulietta, along with the Mito subcompact will see their range-topping versions leaving the current Quadrifoglio badges behind, with these being reserved for all-out performance machines such as the Ferrari-touched Giulia Q. Instead, Alfa Romeo's small cars should go for the Veloce moniker (that's "speed" in Italian), which is currently reserved for the warm versions of their larger siblings.

The new Giulietta is expected to land in 2019 and it could also land on American shores, as a 2019 model. The rumor mill talks about the production of the hatch being relocated from the Cassino plant, where the Stelvio and the Giulia are also made, with the compact possibly scheduled to come to the world via the Pomigliano d'Arco site, which would require a hefty investment for the move.
Alfa Romeo Giulietta Alfa Romeo RWD rendering hatchback
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our ALFA ROMEO Testdrives:

ALFA ROMEO Giulietta 1750 TBi Quadrifoglio Verde 64
ALFA ROMEO 159 67
ALFA ROMEO MiTo 63