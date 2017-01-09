autoevolution

New 2018 GMC Terrain SUV Has One Foot Firmly Set in Premium Territory

 
There's absolutely no doubt that the new GMC Terrain couldn't pull it with this design anywhere else outside the U.S., with a few reservations surrounding Russia, where big, brash cars have a following of their own.
Developed on the same platform as its brother from another mother, the Chevrolet Equinox, the Terrain also shares its powertrain options with the bowtie model. Those start off with a 1.5-liter turbo unit that, despite its low displacement, is good for 170 hp, and finish off with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that's also turbocharged to produce 252 hp.

Somewhere at the side sits a 1.6-liter turbodiesel borrowed from GM's European branch, Opel, which, with 136 hp, has pretty little to show for itself apart from a low fuel consumption. Expect the bulk of sales to be made out of those two gasoline engines, though.

The Terrain will get the Traction Select system as standard, but don't let that fool you into thinking that all versions get all-wheel-drive capabilities. The new model also gets two unique new nine-speed automatic transmissions, which made do without the traditional shifter, replacing it with a series of buttons and triggers placed on the lower part of the center of the dashboard.

Speaking of the interior, GMC claims the new Terrain has one foot firmly set in premium territory, using real aluminum inserts, soft-touch materials and improved noise cancellation. For those who want more, the Denali trim level offers a unique tint color, piping on the front seats and specific logos scattered around the cabin.

According to GMC, the 2018 Terrain marks a new era in the company's design language. "It is a striking design with functional beauty,” said Helen Emsley, executive director, Global GMC Design. “There’s confidence and optimism in its stance, with exceptional attention to detail that speaks to GMC’s rise as a premium brand.”

The 2018 Terrain can't really be called "beautiful" (at least not from every angle), but it does bring some new touches that set the SUV apart. GMC says its shape was refined in the wind tunnel, but such claims usually fall on deaf years when they're related to SUVs, and with good reason.

Finally, the GMC Terrain comes with an impressive list of safety features, including Surround Vision, Forward Collision Alert with Following Distance Indicator, Low-Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Side Blind Zone Alert, and the enumeration could go on.

The new Terrain goes on sale this summer when it hopes to build on the success of the first-generation model which sold over 700,000 units in North America since its introduction in 2009.
