Nero F50 Is What Ferrari Dreams Are Made Of

After the 288 GTO
, the F40 rewrote the rulebook. The F50, meanwhile, is often regarded as being probably the worst range-topping Ferrari of all time. Why it's hated for and by what sort of person, I can’t actually understand.
Some argue that it’s softer than the F40, but they’re wrong. Other have this short-sighted view on specialness, but they’re wrong as well. How is this for reference: 349 units of the F50 versus 1,311 units of the F40
. Having cleared these misconceptions, could the haters please stop hating the F50 already?
“No,”
some might reply. “The engine is not as exciting as the F40’s twin-turbo V8.”
You there dissing this car for its means of propulsion, did you know that the 4.7-liter V12 engine powering the F50 has some things in common with the V12 engine in the Ferrari
641 Formula 1 car? Are you not entertained?
Ferrari is the last automaker to pull such a ludicrously glorious stunt with a road-legal car, but other names in the biz are catching up with the Prancing Horse’s bright idea. Others such as Mercedes-AMG
, who intends to make the Hybrid Power Unit of its F1 racer sufficiently reliable for use in a road car.
Now that justice has been made or the F50
, I want you to pay attention to this black-painted example of the breed. Only four units of the 1990s supercar were finished so, of which two are U.S.-specification models. One of them, unfortunately, was crashed. The pictured F50, who bears chassis number 062/349, is the only North American-market example still in existence.
Showing just 2,083 miles on the odometer, RM Sotheby's
estimate on this Formula 1-inspired blast from the past is $3 million, probably $3.5 million if a collector gets too passionate during bidding. A lot of green dollar bills, I agree, but don’t forget how much of a forbidden fruit this Italian thoroughbred is.
If, however, you're the sort of person in the market for something more modern than the F50, the open-top LaFerrari Aperta
should fit the bill.