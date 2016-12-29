autoevolution

Nero F50 Is What Ferrari Dreams Are Made Of

 
29 Dec 2016, 13:51 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
After the 288 GTO, the F40 rewrote the rulebook. The F50, meanwhile, is often regarded as being probably the worst range-topping Ferrari of all time. Why it's hated for and by what sort of person, I can’t actually understand.
Some argue that it’s softer than the F40, but they’re wrong. Other have this short-sighted view on specialness, but they’re wrong as well. How is this for reference: 349 units of the F50 versus 1,311 units of the F40. Having cleared these misconceptions, could the haters please stop hating the F50 already?

“No,” some might reply. “The engine is not as exciting as the F40’s twin-turbo V8.” You there dissing this car for its means of propulsion, did you know that the 4.7-liter V12 engine powering the F50 has some things in common with the V12 engine in the Ferrari 641 Formula 1 car? Are you not entertained?

Ferrari is the last automaker to pull such a ludicrously glorious stunt with a road-legal car, but other names in the biz are catching up with the Prancing Horse’s bright idea. Others such as Mercedes-AMG, who intends to make the Hybrid Power Unit of its F1 racer sufficiently reliable for use in a road car.

Now that justice has been made or the F50, I want you to pay attention to this black-painted example of the breed. Only four units of the 1990s supercar were finished so, of which two are U.S.-specification models. One of them, unfortunately, was crashed. The pictured F50, who bears chassis number 062/349, is the only North American-market example still in existence.

Showing just 2,083 miles on the odometer, RM Sotheby's estimate on this Formula 1-inspired blast from the past is $3 million, probably $3.5 million if a collector gets too passionate during bidding. A lot of green dollar bills, I agree, but don’t forget how much of a forbidden fruit this Italian thoroughbred is.

If, however, you're the sort of person in the market for something more modern than the F50, the open-top LaFerrari Aperta should fit the bill.
Ferrari F50 auction Ferrari V12 supercar Formula 1 retro
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our FERRARI Testdrives:

FERRARI 458 Speciale76
FERRARI California70
FERRARI F12 Berlinetta91
FERRARI FF on Jebel Hafeet Mountain Road91
FERRARI 458 Italia86
FERRARI FF 91
FERRARI 458 Spider85