Mystery Volvo XC90 Test Mule Spied, Help Us Identify What It Is

There’s no denying Volvo
is on a roll these days. After revitalizing its mid-size lineup (90 Series), 60 and 40 Series models will follow in due time. This particular test mule, however, is a bit confusing and it has the steering wheel mounted on the right.
What is it anyway? According to our spy snappers, this “could be an even larger SUV offering (perhaps for China) from Volvo.”
But after checking with industry sources, the carparazzi couldn’t find any evidence of such a program. Another theory is that this could be an early prototype for a pickup truck.
Think about it. The rear axle appears to be moved back 8, maybe even 10 inches, which means this prototype rides on a wheelbase that measures an estimated 127.5 inches. By comparison, the Euro-spec Ford Ranger
boasts 126.8 inches, whereas the GMC Canyon ups the ante to 128.3 inches. Even Mercedes is planning to a workhorse, so why would Volvo be missing out?
Well, have you ever seen a test mule for a pickup truck
with a beefy steel platform built over the rear end/cargo bed? Simulating a truck bed full of cargo isn’t done this way, which is why we believe that this mysterious Volvo XC90 has little chances of morphing into a luxurious mid-size workhorse.
A more likely possibility would be that this thing is a test bed for an ambulance. Hear me out on this one. Ambulances are top heavy. Plenty of ballast hangs over this test mule to mimic a high center of gravity. What’s more, the Swedish automaker has plenty of experience in converting conventional passenger cars to ambulances. But when you think about it, why would Volvo develop an ambulance from the XC90
, its most expensive model?
And then you notice the color, which closely resembles fire engine red. Needless to say, an XC90 modified for fire service is an even weirder notion that an XC90 ambulance. What is this thing anyway? Don’t be shy. Drop a comment and help us identify what Volvo could possibly be testing here.