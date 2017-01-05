autoevolution

Mysterious Renault Espace Mule Makes it Easy to Speculate

 
5 Jan 2017, 16:02 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
We haven't seen such a weird pre-production prototype ever since BMW stopped using Frankenstein cars as test mules for its future vehicles a few years ago.
Renault seems to continue this tradition by testing one of its mysterious future models using the one of the most peculiar mules ever.

As you can see in the attached photo gallery, our spies found themselves face to face with a bizarre member of the current Renault family. We are talking about an Espace with a wheelbase that is so comically stretched that it could probably be a better fit to a Mercedes-Maybach.

Naturally, our first guess, as well as our spy photographers', was that it might be a mule for a future Renault full-size sedan of some sort. Then logic kicked in, and we decided to have a closer look at the thing.

Turning our eagle-eye vision on, we spotted the much narrower front and rear tracks, something that is obviously not in tune with what you would expect from a full-size sedan. Also taking into account the plain steel wheels and high tire walls, it sounded more and more like a mule for a future Renault van.

Sadly, that theory also dropped once we remembered that the only van of a similar size in the Renault lineup is the Trafic, and the current generation is not even three years old. Plus, the exposed parts of the rear suspension suggest something that can carry passengers, not haul a bunch of baguettes.

In other words, we sincerely have no idea what this car is, but the list of speculative answers is definitely longer than that gigantic wheelbase. Maybe Renault is simply testing a new generation of its four-wheel steering system and decided to troll everyone while doing it. Either that or it's testing a new type of long and somewhat narrow passenger car to squeeze into its future lineup.

The only thing we know for sure is that the spied prototype sounded like it was powered by a diesel engine, so we're not talking about an electric vehicle of the future.
Renault Espace Renault Espace spyshots
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
 

Our RENAULT Testdrives:

2015 Renault Megane RS 275 Trophy71
2015 Renault Kadjar75
2015 Renault Zoe65
2015 Renault Captur61
RENAULT Clio RS 20068
RENAULT Clio 0.9 TCe67
RENAULT Twizy EV52
RENAULT Koleos Facelift66
RENAULT Clio RS Gordini65
RENAULT Twingo Facelift51