MV Agusta Signs With Alessandro Zaccone for 2017 Supersport Class

Alessandro Zaccone was born in Rimini in 1999. When he was just 4-years old, he started his early career riding a minibike. Over the years, the young rider from Italy has joined several trophies and national championships, attracting the interest of some major teams, until he joined the FIM Supersport Cup Europe in 2016. The very young Italian rider will be lined up in the FIM Europe Supersport Cup 2017. This is a class inside the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, which will be raced concurrently with the WorldSSP class but only for the European round of the Championship.The 17-years old talent will race alongside the other MV Agusta Reparto Corse rider, Patrick “PJ” Jacobsen, who is going to attend the WorldSSP class too.“I’m very happy for this opportunity that Team MV Agusta Reparto Corse gave to me,” said Alessandro Zaccone. “MV Agusta is a historical brand and becoming part of this team it really means a lot to me. I have already had a first contact with the F3 in the last test in Jerez, and I immediately found a good feeling with the bike and the team. I really look forward to get back on track for the next test.”MV Agusta returned in the Superbike World Championship and the Supersport World Championship just three years ago, when the company’s president, Giovanni Castiglioni, signed an agreement with Yakhnich Motorsport’s chairman Alexander Yakhnich to establish what today is known as the new MV Agusta Reparto Corse.The team was first operated by Yaknich Motorsport and competed in the World Supersport and World Superbike Championships. In June 2014, Castiglioni and Yakhnich signed an agreement stipulating that MV Agusta will take over all the operations regarding the racing team.Alessandro Zaccone was born in Rimini in 1999. When he was just 4-years old, he started his early career riding a minibike. Over the years, the young rider from Italy has joined several trophies and national championships, attracting the interest of some major teams, until he joined the FIM Supersport Cup Europe in 2016.