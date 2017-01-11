autoevolution
2017 North American International Auto Show Coverage  

MV Agusta Planning To Grow More On The North American Market

 
11 Jan 2017, 13:57 UTC
by
Italian luxury motorcycle maker MV Agusta recently released a new press release informing about its intention to develop a stronger presence on the North American market.
MV Agusta Motor S.p.A signed an agreement with Urban Moto Group Pty Ltd aiming to create a new brand strategy in the US. The current MV Agusta seller in the country, MV Agusta USA LLC, will now be led by Urban Moto and managed directly through its CEO, Joseph Elasmar.

“We are very excited to build a successful relationship with Urban Moto Group as a new partner also overseeing and developing the presence of MV Agusta in the USA market,” said Giovanni Castiglioni. “Urban Moto has a remarkable track record in delivering a strong dealership network, backed with excellent customer service and dealer support. We are very confident that with Urban Moto we will enter in a new era for MV Agusta in the States, invigorating sales and passion for our motorcycles.

The new management team will focus on building brand awareness and quality customer service by harnessing the wealth of experience Urban Moto Imports earned so far in the business.

“Whilst other mainstream brands have taken the mass production approach, MV Agusta continues to do what others dream to do,” Joseph Elasmar said. “Coupled with its rich racing heritage, names of famous riders and drivers, to its own bespoke R&D performance center CRC (Castiglioni Research Centre), MV Agusta is without peer."

On this note, we must remind you MV Agusta revealed the most powerful 800 cc naked under Euro 4 regulations at the last EICMA show in Milan. The 2017 Brutale 800 RR cranks 140 hp at 13,000 rpm and 86 Nm (63 lb-ft) of torque at 10,000 rpm. The performance is achieved by using two injectors per cylinder, a new harmonic damper, cam-chain tensioner, new camshafts, valve guides, a redesigned countershaft, and new primary drive.
