Mustang Driver Crashes into His Brother's Porsche after Ridiculous Pass Attempt

Thanks to the front and rear dash cams mounted on the mid-engined sportscar, you can check out the ridiculous accident in the first two videos below.Going for a double-pass in a residential area with a 30 mph limit, the pony guy lost the rear end of his Mustang GT and, since this is an S550, we can't talk about the live rear axle excuse covering earlier 'Stangs.The Blue Oval machine overcorrected, hit the rear quarter panel of the Porsche, as well as the driver's side door and, following what looks like another overcorrection, swept the nose of the Cayman Due to the severity of the side impact, which, for instance, broke the rear wheel of the German vehicle, the driver of the mid-engined model is afraid his car might be totaled.Even so, with his brother's insurance obviously taking care of the matter, the family ties between the two have obviously softened the post-crash blow.The Porsche guy took the story to Reddit and you can clearly see the attitude towards his brother becoming less conflictual with each new post.We'll spare you the navigation time and drop the Porsche guy's nicest explanation here: "I'm being very cordial with him, given the fact that his insurance is the one that is covering the situation. I'm very very frustrated with him, he did a silly thing, but I'm not going to hate him forever for it. As long as he takes a serious reconsideration into his diving ability vs comfort/confidence I don't have an issue with the situation. I'm probably going to buy him some driving lessons for his birthday that's coming up. both as a joke and as a serious educational opportunity,"