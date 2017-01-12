Musk Says P100D's 0-60 MPH Time Could Be Cut to 2.34 Seconds Using Software

You see, Faraday Future
? You see what you have done? Couldn't you just say your car would sprint to 60 mph in 2.41 seconds, and everyone would have left it at that? No, you had to go 0.01 seconds under Tesla's time, and now there's an EV acceleration war going on.
For the moment, Tesla
can't use this war for the simple fact it is talking about a car that's available to purchase, while Faraday only has a stripped-down prototype that only they have tested so far. And, we feel we should add, one that might - as sad as it would make us feel - neve become anything more than that.
When it was introduced not that many months ago, Tesla's Model S
P100D with Ludicrous mode became the world's fastest accelerating car currently in production with a 0-60 mph (0-97 km/h) time of 2.5 seconds. Only one road-legal car is known to accelerate quicker - the Porsche 918 Spyder with its 2.2 seconds - and another one is suspected, even though no official numbers have been released - the Rimac Concept_One.
Despite the fact it has a four-door family sedan that's quicker than most supercars, Tesla has started rolling out its latest update this week that also contains an Easter Egg.
To quote Clarkson, using magic, Tesla managed to drop the 0-60 mpg acceleration time by 0.1 seconds, creating what is now called the P100D with Ludicrous+. 2.4 seconds is crazy, right? Well, not crazy enough for Elon Musk who seems determined to get the most out of his vehicle's setup. And why shouldn't he? After all, that's how progress occurs.
In a Twitter message, the Tesla CEO said that the electric sedan could be pushed to under 2.4 seconds, with Musk referring to a 2.34 seconds time being "achievable." He didn't go into much detail other than it would all be done via software updates. Get ready for Ludicrous++.