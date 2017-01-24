autoevolution

Mount, Sleep, Ride, Repeat With This Cool New Bivouac

 
24 Jan 2017, 15:21 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
The beginning of a new riding season is just around the corner, and you are already planning new routes to explore on your motorcycle. You’re looking for hotels to stay at in between your riding sessions, but wouldn’t it be cool to also spend some nights under the starry sky?
No hotel or resort can offer you the satisfaction of starting your own fire, cook your own meal and sleep next to your beloved two-wheeled beast, and that’s why the Exposed Motorcycle Bivouac here represents on of the best compact shelters you can get at the moment for your trip.

Tents are quite heavy and bulky even when packed tightly, and we all know how scarce luggage space is on a motorcycle. The Bivouac here is way smaller than other options and is ideally for a single person.

Part of its versatility comes from the fact it uses your motorcycle as a supporting structure to reduce the package size to a minimum. One end of it gets tied to your bike covering it, while the other end uses a more traditional peg and pole pocket.

The materials have been carefully selected to make it last for a very long time. The canvas is made from Cordura, a well-proven outdoor fabric, which has also been treated for water impermeability. So you and your bike will remain dry even if a rain starts while you sleep.

The Bivouac is handmade by a small startup in Switzerland. Its creators are outdoor and motorcycle enthusiasts believing that this way of simplifying life to its bare essentials maximizes the experience. Oh, and it’s also worth mentioning their project begun on Kickstarter last year, now already supplying as promised, unlike other failed bike-oriented products we saw before.

If you missed the early-bird buyer on Kickstarter, the Bivouac can now be had for €418 ($450). A bit steep if you ask us, but hey, it’s supposed to last you a lifetime and is also hand made.

bike accessories bike life road trip off-road adventure
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78