Mount, Sleep, Ride, Repeat With This Cool New Bivouac

The beginning of a new riding season is just around the corner, and you are already planning new routes
to explore on your motorcycle. You’re looking for hotels to stay at in between your riding sessions, but wouldn’t it be cool to also spend some nights under the starry sky?
No hotel or resort can offer you the satisfaction of starting your own fire, cook your own meal and sleep next to your beloved two-wheeled beast, and that’s why the Exposed Motorcycle Bivouac here represents on of the best compact shelters you can get at the moment for your trip.
Tents are quite heavy and bulky even when packed tightly, and we all know how scarce luggage space is on a motorcycle. The Bivouac here is way smaller than other options and is ideally for a single person.
Part of its versatility comes from the fact it uses your motorcycle as a supporting structure to reduce the package size to a minimum. One end of it gets tied to your bike covering it, while the other end uses a more traditional peg and pole pocket.
The materials have been carefully selected to make it last for a very long time. The canvas is made from Cordura, a well-proven outdoor fabric, which has also been treated for water impermeability. So you and your bike will remain dry even if a rain starts while you sleep.
The Bivouac is handmade by a small startup in Switzerland. Its creators are outdoor and motorcycle enthusiasts believing that this way of simplifying life to its bare essentials maximizes the experience. Oh, and it’s also worth mentioning their project begun on Kickstarter last year, now already supplying as promised, unlike other failed bike-oriented products
we saw before.
If you missed the early-bird buyer on Kickstarter, the Bivouac can now be had for €418 ($450). A bit steep if you ask us, but hey, it’s supposed to last you a lifetime and is also hand made.