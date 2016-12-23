Motul Onirika 2853 Going Under The Hammer

If you’re looking for your next garage queen, check out your bank account because the 2016 Motul Onirika 2853 is going to be auctioned and is probably the best-looking naked bike money can get.





The awesome-looking bike’s name derives from the word “onirique” which is French for “dreamlike”. The concept bike perfectly unites the past, present and future of the 164-year-old company.



Its wheels hark back to classic cars, the front braking system and rill give the bike an evocative industrial style, while the handcrafted aluminum fuel tank finished in a unique gear pattern echoes modern times.



The Onirika is also fitted with a state-of-the-art fingerprint recognition system (currently a design feature only). The gear-shaped fuel cap and the detailed textures on the tank pay homage to the extensive history of Motul’s motoring experiences.



Looking at it sitting on that stand might make you think it’s going to cost as much as a mansion. But you’ll be surprised to hear the auction house estimates the price of the bike at around 25,000-30,000 Euros, which seems a fair price for a motorcycle this special. Plus, all the money will go for a noble cause.



“The Motul Corazón Foundation has chosen to help disadvantaged adolescents on all continents to train themselves in mechanical and technical fields, where they can passionately build their professional future,” stated Foundation President Michel Rivoire.



